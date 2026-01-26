100 WVIA Way
UP TO DATE

Law enforcement, advocates tackle human trafficking in Northeast and Central Pa.

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published January 26, 2026 at 12:00 PM EST
Sarah Scinto
/
WVIA News

Law enforcement, advocates tackle human trafficking in Northeast and Central Pa.

January is Human-Trafficking Awareness Month. Bloomsburg native Kate Price gave the keynote address at the NEPA Task Force Against Human Trafficking’s conference Thursday in Monroe County.

Mayor Jeff Cusat touts Hazleton's park, paving progress in latest state-of-the-city address

With Hazleton officially free of financial distress for more than two years, Mayor Jeff Cusat highlighted a lengthy list of finished, ongoing and future city projects during his latest state-of-the-city address Thursday.

BOOKMARKS: Dive into timeless classic literature reads

The classical definition refers to the great works of ancient civilizations like Greece or Rome. But that has evolved to include any works that have endured over time thanks to timeless themes and cultural significance.

There are a lot of classics to choose from, but here are just a few recommendations to get started.

Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto is one of the original members of the WVIA News team, joining in January 2022 as a reporter and All Things Considered host. She now hosts Morning Edition on WVIA Radio and WVIA's weekday news podcast Up to Date, along with reporting on the community.
