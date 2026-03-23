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UP TO DATE

Neighborhood 'micro' hospital open in Poconos

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published March 23, 2026 at 12:00 PM EDT
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Lehigh Valley Health Network approaches month two of operations at Poconos neighborhood hospital

Monroe County residents now have access to a neighborhood hospital located in Bartonsville.

Lehigh Valley Health Network, part of Jefferson Health, added Lehigh Valley Hospital- Pocono Creek to its network of neighborhood hospitals, also including Lehigh Valley Hospital- Macungie and Lehigh Valley Hospital- Gilbertsville.

NEWS VOICES: Online gambling growing in popularity, impact

This week, WVIA's Sarah Scinto and Roger DuPuis discuss the popularity and impact of online gambling and sports betting. The rise of sports betting in the U.S. following a landmark 2018 Supreme Court ruling fueled significant increases in gambling addiction.

"Keystone Edition — Online Betting: Gambling with Our Future?," a panel discussion on this topic, airs tonight, Monday, March 23 at 7 p.m. on WVIA-TV and on the WVIA YouTube channel.

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UP TO DATE Lehigh Valley Health NetworkMonroe CountyGambling addictionOnline gambling
Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto joined the WVIA News team in January 2022 as a reporter and All Things Considered host. She now hosts Morning Edition on WVIA Radio and WVIA's weekday news podcast Up to Date, along with reporting on the community.
See stories by Sarah Scinto | WVIA News