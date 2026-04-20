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UP TO DATE

Rural Health leaders wary of shortfalls despite Rural Health Transformation funds

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published April 20, 2026 at 12:00 PM EDT
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Scranton Mayor Cognetti, Arizona Sen. Kelly blast Rep. Bresnahan at Nanticoke town hall

Democratic congressional candidate Paige Cognetti promised Saturday to ban stock trading by members of Congress if voters elect her to represent them.

At a Nanticoke town hall event packed with more than 100 supporters and featuring Arizona U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly, Cognetti’s promise sounded similar to one that U.S. Rep. Rob Bresnahan made as he ran for the office two years ago.

Pa. receives $193 million from Rural Health Transformation Program, but rural health leaders remain wary of shortfalls

The federal Rural Health Transformation Program gives $50 billion to the states over five years. Pennsylvania received $193 million this year from the program and is in the implementation stage.

But health care leaders and advocates still have concerns about how far the money will go to solve health systems' financial struggles in rural areas.

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UP TO DATE Paige CognettiMark KellyRural HealthcareRural Health Transformation Program
Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto joined the WVIA News team in January 2022 as a reporter and All Things Considered host. She now hosts Morning Edition on WVIA Radio and WVIA's weekday news podcast Up to Date, along with reporting on the community.
See stories by Sarah Scinto | WVIA News