Rural Health leaders wary of shortfalls despite Rural Health Transformation funds

Scranton Mayor Cognetti, Arizona Sen. Kelly blast Rep. Bresnahan at Nanticoke town hall

Democratic congressional candidate Paige Cognetti promised Saturday to ban stock trading by members of Congress if voters elect her to represent them.

At a Nanticoke town hall event packed with more than 100 supporters and featuring Arizona U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly, Cognetti’s promise sounded similar to one that U.S. Rep. Rob Bresnahan made as he ran for the office two years ago.

Pa. receives $193 million from Rural Health Transformation Program, but rural health leaders remain wary of shortfalls

The federal Rural Health Transformation Program gives $50 billion to the states over five years. Pennsylvania received $193 million this year from the program and is in the implementation stage.

But health care leaders and advocates still have concerns about how far the money will go to solve health systems' financial struggles in rural areas.