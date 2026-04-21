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Commonwealth Court finds Pa.'s Medicaid abortion ban unconstitutional

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published April 21, 2026 at 12:00 PM EDT
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Pennsylvania's Medicaid abortion ban deemed unconstitutional by Commonwealth Court

Pennsylvania’s decades-old ban on using Medicaid to cover abortions is on the edge of unraveling after a state court ruled Monday that the policy is unconstitutional.

In a 4-3 decision, the Commonwealth Court declared that the government cannot single out abortion for exclusion while funding comparable medical care.

BOOKMARKS: Celebrate our favorite lines and rhymes for national poetry month

A good poem can hit you like a punch to the gut or an illuminating bolt of lightning. In a few stanzas or even just a few lines, great poets stir emotion and reveal truths that can sometimes carve themselves into our minds and souls.

While many would say poetry is best enjoyed read aloud, there are plenty of published collections to enjoy when a reading is not so easily found. For this National Poetry Month, we gathered some of your favorite poets and their collections to recommend.

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Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto joined the WVIA News team in January 2022 as a reporter and All Things Considered host. She now hosts Morning Edition on WVIA Radio and WVIA's weekday news podcast Up to Date, along with reporting on the community.
See stories by Sarah Scinto | WVIA News