Scranton Mayor presents positive outlook in 2026 State of the City address

Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti presents positive outlook in 2026 State of the City address

Mayor Paige Cognetti described a Scranton that’s less analog, safer in part thanks to technology and providing for its residents during the annual State of the City address.

Terminal headed for $13.6M expansion as Chermak hints he might want to run airport

The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport’s terminal expansion is expected to begin in September, an airport official said Thursday.

The airport board approved almost $13.6 million in construction-related contracts at a meeting.

Philadelphia City Council passes landmark ‘ICE Out’ legislation

Philadelphia City Council on Thursday passed a package of seven bills restricting immigration enforcement activities in the city with a veto-proof majority.