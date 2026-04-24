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UP TO DATE

Scranton Mayor presents positive outlook in 2026 State of the City address

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published April 24, 2026 at 12:00 PM EDT
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Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti presents positive outlook in 2026 State of the City address

Mayor Paige Cognetti described a Scranton that’s less analog, safer in part thanks to technology and providing for its residents during the annual State of the City address.

Terminal headed for $13.6M expansion as Chermak hints he might want to run airport

The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport’s terminal expansion is expected to begin in September, an airport official said Thursday.

The airport board approved almost $13.6 million in construction-related contracts at a meeting.

Philadelphia City Council passes landmark ‘ICE Out’ legislation

Philadelphia City Council on Thursday passed a package of seven bills restricting immigration enforcement activities in the city with a veto-proof majority.

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UP TO DATE ScrantonPaige CognettiWilkes-Barre/Scranton International AirportWilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport Terminal ExpansionPhiladelphiaU.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement
Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto joined the WVIA News team in January 2022 as a reporter and All Things Considered host. She now hosts Morning Edition on WVIA Radio and WVIA's weekday news podcast Up to Date, along with reporting on the community.
See stories by Sarah Scinto | WVIA News