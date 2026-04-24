Scranton Mayor presents positive outlook in 2026 State of the City address
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Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti presents positive outlook in 2026 State of the City address
Mayor Paige Cognetti described a Scranton that’s less analog, safer in part thanks to technology and providing for its residents during the annual State of the City address.
Terminal headed for $13.6M expansion as Chermak hints he might want to run airport
The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport’s terminal expansion is expected to begin in September, an airport official said Thursday.
The airport board approved almost $13.6 million in construction-related contracts at a meeting.
Philadelphia City Council passes landmark ‘ICE Out’ legislation
Philadelphia City Council on Thursday passed a package of seven bills restricting immigration enforcement activities in the city with a veto-proof majority.