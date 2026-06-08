Bresnahan promises to fight 'shortsighted' Medicaid rules

Bresnahan promises to fight proposed Medicaid rules that could cost seriously ill to lose coverage

Last year, the One Big Beautiful Bill Act cut taxes on Social Security and tips but also required people to work if they want Medicaid benefits.

The law produced waves of criticism against U.S. Rep. Rob Bresnahan and other Republicans who voted for it.

The proposed work rules are now going further than Bresnahan wanted.

BOOKMARKS: Solve a good mystery with the Osterhout's Franklin Street Sleuths book club

It doesn’t take a detective to figure out that readers love a good mystery. In fact, we love them so much there are book clubs dedicated to dissecting, discussing and solving mystery novels.

To unearth some of the best mystery recommendations, we went right to the source — the Franklin Street Sleuths book club at the Osterhout Free Library North Branch.