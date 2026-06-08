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UP TO DATE

Bresnahan promises to fight 'shortsighted' Medicaid rules

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published June 8, 2026 at 12:00 PM EDT
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Bresnahan promises to fight proposed Medicaid rules that could cost seriously ill to lose coverage

Last year, the One Big Beautiful Bill Act cut taxes on Social Security and tips but also required people to work if they want Medicaid benefits.

The law produced waves of criticism against U.S. Rep. Rob Bresnahan and other Republicans who voted for it.

The proposed work rules are now going further than Bresnahan wanted.

BOOKMARKS: Solve a good mystery with the Osterhout's Franklin Street Sleuths book club

It doesn’t take a detective to figure out that readers love a good mystery. In fact, we love them so much there are book clubs dedicated to dissecting, discussing and solving mystery novels.

To unearth some of the best mystery recommendations, we went right to the source — the Franklin Street Sleuths book club at the Osterhout Free Library North Branch.

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UP TO DATE Osterhout Free LibraryFranklin Street SleuthsRob BresnahanMedicaid
Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto joined the WVIA News team in January 2022 as a reporter and All Things Considered host. She now hosts Morning Edition on WVIA Radio and WVIA's weekday news podcast Up to Date, along with reporting on the community.
See stories by Sarah Scinto | WVIA News