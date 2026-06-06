BOOKMARKS: Solve a good mystery with the Osterhout's Franklin Street Sleuths book club

It doesn’t take a detective to figure out that readers love a good mystery. In fact, we love them so much there are book clubs dedicated to dissecting, discussing and solving mystery novels.

To unearth some of the best mystery recommendations, we went right to the source — the Franklin Street Sleuths book club at the Osterhout Free Library North Branch. May you find your next case among their files!

Submitted photo / Submitted photo Joanne Austin

Joanne Austin, branch supervisor, Osterhout Free Library North Branch

Book: "Don't Tell a Soul"

Author: D.K. Hood

This is a book that we've discussed at the Franklin Street Sleuths, and the reason I loved it was because it was a real thriller, a murder mystery like no other.

It takes place in Black Falls, Montana, and the two main characters are Detective Jenna Alton and her deputy David Kane. Now, both are brand new to the city, and they are both in witness protection. That in and of itself is something to look forward to in the next book, but they find a body in a barrel and they know that it's one of two recent missing persons.

They go about trying to find out who is really killing these people, and Jenna Alton is also afraid that she is next on the killer's list.

Joanne Austin recommends "Don't Tell a Soul" Listen • 1:21

Submitted photo / Submitted photo Karen McNulty

Karen McNulty, Franklin Street Sleuths member

Book: "Mr. Churchill's Secretary"

Author: Susan Elia MacNeal

I've been a member of the Franklin Street Sleuths at the Osterhout Free Library for many years, and while I do enjoy a spine-tingling whodunit, my favorite books are stories based on historical facts.

I'd like to recommend "Mr. Churchill's Secretary" by Susan Elia MacNeal. Maggie Hope is a young woman born in London, but raised and educated in Boston. She returns to the UK in 1940 wanting to help with the war effort, and becomes a private secretary to Winston Churchill himself, as Churchill promises blood, toil, tears, and sweat. Maggie becomes involved in intrigue, espionage, and even murder in wartime London.

I guarantee when you get to the last page, you'll run to the library for book two of this fascinating series.

Karen McNulty recommends "Mr. Churchill's Secretary" Listen • 0:56

Submitted photo / Submitted photo Anna Elmir

Anna Elmir, Franklin Street Sleuths member

Book: "The Unexpected Inheritance of Inspector Chopra: Baby Ganesh Agency Investigation #1"

Author: Vaseem Khan

I am recommending the author Vaseem Khan and his "Baby Ganesh" series, which takes place in present-day Mumbai, India.

Inspector Chopra, who is the main human character, tracks down clues and solves crimes with the aid of his baby elephant, Ganesh.

So if you are looking for a delightful read with relatable characters, intriguing storylines in exotic places, served with a bit of humor and compassion, this series is for you.

Anna Elmir recommends the "Baby Ganesh Agency Investigation" series Listen • 0:39

Submitted photo / Submitted photo Eileen Kenyon

Eileen Kenyon, Franklin Street Sleuths member

Book: "The Frozen River"

Author: Ariel Lawhon

A book I highly recommend is "The Frozen River" by Ariel Lawhon, which is a fictional historical mystery that takes place around 1790 in Massachusetts.

It's an engrossing tale based on the real life midwife Martha Ballard, and gives quite a bit of insight into the life of a midwife and the day-to-day happenings during this time period. And of course, there's also a murder mystery involved.

Eileen Kenyon recommends "The Frozen River" Listen • 0:35

Sarah Scinto, WVIA Morning Edition Host and Reporter

Book: “Not Quite Dead Yet”

Author: Holly Jackson

When it comes to twist-filled tales of amateur detectives, Holly Jackson can do no wrong in my book. I loved her YA “Good Girl’s Guide to Murder” series, so of course I devoured her first thriller for adults.

On Halloween night, 27-year-old procrastinator Jet Mason is attacked in her family’s home. She barely survives, and the attack leaves her with a brain injury her doctor is certain will kill her in seven days. Determined to finish something before her time is up, Jet sets out to solve her own murder.

I loved everything about this book. Jet’s narration is sharp, witty and full of gallows humor as she unravels the case, and it’s interesting to see how Jackson addresses Jet’s deteriorating health and mental capacity as her last week marches on. As Jet and her childhood friend Billy investigate the attack, it seems like anyone could have done it, and I could not put it down.

Sarah Scinto recommends "Not Quite Dead Yet" Listen • 1:04

That’s all for this edition of Bookmarks! Thanks to the Franklin Street Sleuths for their contributions.

Join us again for Bookmarks on June 20.