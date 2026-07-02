Star will shine over Milford Borough again for America250

Star will shine over Milford Borough again to celebrate America250

For over a century, through wars, holidays and terrorist attacks, various beacons of hope stood on the knob overlooking the Milford Borough.

Since the 1930s, a star owned and erected by the Milford Lions Club sat on two concrete platforms on the knob. In 2017, the star was taken down by the National Park Service (NPS).

Now, after years of community advocacy the star will be lit again in time to celebrate 250 years of the United States of America.

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