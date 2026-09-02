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UP TO DATE

Gravel biking routes launched throughout Endless Mountains

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published September 2, 2026 at 12:00 PM EDT
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Less traffic, more fun: Gravel biking routes launched throughout the Endless Mountains

Gravel cyclists seeking trails now have over 30 routes and 2,000 miles to ride in the Endless Mountains. The Endless Gravel Pa Network and its accompanying website launched recently.

Geisinger to bring nursing program to Scranton in fall 2027

Geisinger announced plans Tuesday to expand its School of Nursing, with the intent to open a Northeast campus based in Scranton after receiving approval from the Pennsylvania State Board of Nursing.

Scranton Diocese officials release information for Wyoming Area Catholic School families after fire

The Catholic school in Luzerne County was evacuated Tuesday morning after a fire broke out in the building.

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UP TO DATE Endless MountainsEndless Gravel PA Route NetworkGeisinger Commonwealth School of MedicineScrantonDiocese of ScrantonWyoming Area Catholic SchoolLuzerne County
Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto joined the WVIA News team in January 2022 as a reporter and All Things Considered host. She now hosts Morning Edition on WVIA Radio and WVIA's weekday news podcast Up to Date, along with reporting on the community.
See stories by Sarah Scinto | WVIA News