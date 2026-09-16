Penn State to consider sale of Wilkes-Barre campus

Penn State trustees to consider sale of Wilkes-Barre campus

The Penn State Wilkes-Barre campus could soon have a new owner.

The university’s Board of Trustees will consider proposed real estate transactions involving both the Wilkes-Barre and Shenango campuses at meetings this week.

Pa. Department of Health confirms state's fourth measles-related death in Mifflin County

Officials with Pennsylvania's Department of Health are reporting two more measles-related deaths in the Commonwealth: one in Jefferson County and one in Mifflin County.