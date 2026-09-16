Penn State to consider sale of Wilkes-Barre campus
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Penn State trustees to consider sale of Wilkes-Barre campus
The Penn State Wilkes-Barre campus could soon have a new owner.
The university’s Board of Trustees will consider proposed real estate transactions involving both the Wilkes-Barre and Shenango campuses at meetings this week.
Pa. Department of Health confirms state's fourth measles-related death in Mifflin County
Officials with Pennsylvania's Department of Health are reporting two more measles-related deaths in the Commonwealth: one in Jefferson County and one in Mifflin County.