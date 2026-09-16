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Penn State to consider sale of Wilkes-Barre campus

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published September 16, 2026 at 12:00 PM EDT
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Penn State trustees to consider sale of Wilkes-Barre campus

The Penn State Wilkes-Barre campus could soon have a new owner.

The university’s Board of Trustees will consider proposed real estate transactions involving both the Wilkes-Barre and Shenango campuses at meetings this week.

Pa. Department of Health confirms state's fourth measles-related death in Mifflin County

Officials with Pennsylvania's Department of Health are reporting two more measles-related deaths in the Commonwealth: one in Jefferson County and one in Mifflin County.

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UP TO DATE Penn State Wilkes-BarrePenn StatePennsylvania Department of Healthmeasles
Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto joined the WVIA News team in January 2022 as a reporter and All Things Considered host. She now hosts Morning Edition on WVIA Radio and WVIA's weekday news podcast Up to Date, along with reporting on the community.
See stories by Sarah Scinto | WVIA News