New Penn State regional chancellor unveils vision in Hazleton

New Penn State regional chancellor unveils vision, plans for growth in Scranton, Hazleton

The new regional chancellor for Penn State will lead the campuses through change. Menah Pratt hosted community members at a breakfast this week at the Hazleton campus.

Luzerne County Department of Emergency Services to host sensory-friendly trunk-or-treat in Hanover Twp. this weekend

The Luzerne County Department of Emergency Services wants all children to know you’ve got a friend in the department.

The department will host its annual trunk-or-treat this Sunday, Oct. 11, featuring a sensory-friendly hour.

