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New Penn State regional chancellor unveils vision in Hazleton

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published October 9, 2026 at 12:00 PM EDT
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New Penn State regional chancellor unveils vision, plans for growth in Scranton, Hazleton

The new regional chancellor for Penn State will lead the campuses through change. Menah Pratt hosted community members at a breakfast this week at the Hazleton campus.

Luzerne County Department of Emergency Services to host sensory-friendly trunk-or-treat in Hanover Twp. this weekend

The Luzerne County Department of Emergency Services wants all children to know you’ve got a friend in the department.

The department will host its annual trunk-or-treat this Sunday, Oct. 11, featuring a sensory-friendly hour.

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UP TO DATE Penn State ScrantonPenn State HazletonHazletonScrantonLuzerne County
Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto joined the WVIA News team in January 2022 as a reporter and All Things Considered host. She now hosts Morning Edition on WVIA Radio and WVIA's weekday news podcast Up to Date, along with reporting on the community.
See stories by Sarah Scinto | WVIA News