Housing project in South Scranton aims to lift people out of poverty through partnerships

When Rashida Lovely’s nonprofit first decided to tackle the affordable housing crisis, she said they were met with skepticism.

"We were told that it was a problem that was considered insurmountable. We were told that not one single person or organization could solve it alone, and for us, that was never the goal,” she said.

On a vacant hilly corner in South Scranton, the nonprofit, Afree Foundation, ceremonially broke ground Monday on a housing complex that will lift people out of poverty through partnerships.

"With this project, we guarantee that payments towards housing will be pegged to your wages and not to market forces. We pledge that utilities and internet will not be a burden on residents,” Lovely, the CEO of Afree, said. “All housing will allow for the upward mobility of families. We make this pledge in the face of climate change, economic uncertainty, and heightened advancements in technology.”

Kat Bolus / WVIA News Luzerne County Councilwoman Dawn Simmons speaks at Monday's groundbreaking for the Welby Court Community & Resilience Affordable Housing Project in Scranton.

'Room to breathe'

Called the Welby Court Community & Resilience Affordable Housing Project, the two-building complex will be the first of its kind in the city.

It will provide safe, stable and affordable housing to families, as well as on-site access to locally harvested nutritious food, mental and behavioral health services, and employment development training, Sarah Helcoski said.

She co-founded the Willow Foundation, which is a partner in the housing project.

Dawn Simmons, a Luzerne County Councilwoman who is involved with the project, said the group planted "seeds of opportunity" on Monday.

"Affordable housing creates stability, predictable housing and utility costs gives families room to breathe,” she said.

The two buildings will each have six units that are built for families.

The total cost is $6.2 million. Lovely said they received private donations, state funding and funding from the Scranton Area Foundation, but they are still fundraising.

1 of 2 — Afree.JPG Rashida Lovely, CEO of the Afree Foundation, stands near renderings for the Welby Court Community & Resilience Affordable Housing Project in Scranton. Kat Bolus / WVIA News 2 of 2 — Afree2.JPG Renderings of the Welby Court Community & Resilience Affordable Housing Project in Scranton. Kat Bolus / WVIA News

Choosing South Scranton

The Welby Court Project will run on geothermal energy and have solar siding and solar glass, which Lovely said will help with energy resiliency.

"Having that energy is important because if you have a surplus, you can keep it in a bank and always run it if something happens," she said.

The complex itself will be constructed using insulated concrete forms or ICF. The building system interlocks like Legos. It goes up quicker and provides better insulation, Lovely said.

South Scranton fit the housing project for many reasons, Lovely said.

The property is a corner lot directly across from South Scranton Intermediate School.

Families can also obtain many of their basic needs within walking distance of the complexes, she said.

"So we want them to be able to have that increased walkability, so the kids would be able to go to the school right across the street, and then when they get out of school, they have a safe place to be while the parents continue to work," Lovely said.

Lovely hopes the project becomes a model for other housing projects in the city and beyond.

Kat Bolus / WVIA News The future site of the Welby Court Community & Resilience Affordable Housing Project in South Scranton.

Community partners

A few community organizations will operate the complex, including Afree, NEPA Pac, the Willow Foundation and New Roots.

They'll offer a variety of services, often available in a community room.

Helcoski's Willow Foundation supports individuals impacted by housing and/or food insecurity in Northeast Pennsylvania.

She said there is an insufficient amount of low-income housing stock and an increase in individuals facing homelessness.

Helcoski worked in the social services field for almost two decades.

"And one thing that I have learned time and time again is that individuals who are struggling with having their basic needs met are rarely facing just one barrier,” she said.

“This project will not only have a lasting impact on each and every family while enrolled, but it has the potential to overcome generational poverty by providing equity through on-site resource navigation and the opportunity to achieve the American dream.”

Lovely said they expect excavation to begin on the property this spring with the first families set to move in by February 2028.