February 13, 2026 – Eating for Heart Health

Hi, I’m Weis Dietitian Melissa Logan with the Weis HealthyBites tip of the week. February is American Heart Month, making it the perfect time to show your heart some extra love through nutrition. Small, consistent choices can make a big difference:



Fill half your plate with colorful fruits and vegetables for fiber and antioxidants

Choose whole grains like oats, brown rice, and whole wheat bread

Include heart-healthy fats from nuts, seeds, avocado, and plant oils

Limit excess sodium by flavoring foods with herbs and spices

Focus on making one heart-healthy choice per day.

For more tips and wellness news you can use, visit WVIA.org and click on Weis Healthy Bites.