100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Weis HealthyBites Tip of the Week

February 13, 2026 – Eating for Heart Health

Published February 10, 2026 at 1:43 PM EST

Hi, I’m Weis Dietitian Melissa Logan with the Weis HealthyBites tip of the week. February is American Heart Month, making it the perfect time to show your heart some extra love through nutrition. Small, consistent choices can make a big difference:

  • Fill half your plate with colorful fruits and vegetables for fiber and antioxidants
  • Choose whole grains like oats, brown rice, and whole wheat bread
  • Include heart-healthy fats from nuts, seeds, avocado, and plant oils
  • Limit excess sodium by flavoring foods with herbs and spices

Focus on making one heart-healthy choice per day.

For more tips and wellness news you can use, visit WVIA.org and click on Weis Healthy Bites.

Weis HealthyBites Tip of the Week