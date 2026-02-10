February 20, 2026 – Winter Produce Power
Hi, I’m Weis Dietitian Melissa Logan with the Weis HealthyBites tip of the week. Even in winter, produce is
packed with nutrition and flavor. Many in-season options are budget-friendly, versatile, and perfect for cozy meals. Try adding these winter favorites to your routine:
- Citrus fruits like oranges and grapefruit for vitamin C to support immune health
- Sweetpotatoes and winter squash for vitamin A
- Onions and garlic to add flavor and depth to meals without needing extra salt
Roasting, sautéing, or adding these foods to sheet-pan meals and soups makes healthy eating simple and satisfying.
For more tips and wellness news you can use, visit WVIA.org and click on Weis Healthy Bites.