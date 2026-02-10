February 27, 2026 – Pantry Staples That Save the Day

Hi, I’m Weis Dietitian Melissa Logan with the Weis HealthyBites tip of the week. Busy schedules happen, and that’s where smart pantry staples come in. Keeping nutritious basics on hand makes it easier to put meals together quickly:



Canned beans and lentils for plant-based, heart smart protein and even some fiber

Canned tomatoes and other vegetables to add color and nutrients to meals

Canned tuna or salmon for heart-healthy omega-3 fats

Soups and broths as easy meal starters and flavor boosters

Look for “no salt added” or “low sodium” options to support heart health.

For more tips and wellness news you can use, visit WVIA.org and click on Weis Healthy Bites.