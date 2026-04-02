WVIA Celebrates 60 Years of Service to Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania

Pittston, PA — WVIA public media is marking 60 years of service to Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania, celebrating six decades of educational programming, local storytelling, cultural connection, and, more recently, trusted journalism.

Throughout its 60th anniversary year, WVIA will commemorate the milestone with special on-air programming, including Throwback Thursdays — a monthly primetime block featuring classic WVIA productions. Additional community events and initiatives will highlight the station’s history while engaging audiences in its future.

“WVIA’s mission remains clear: to inform, educate, and connect the communities we serve,” said WVIA President & CEO Carla McCabe. “From rural towns to growing suburban centers and urban neighborhoods, WVIA plays a vital role in ensuring access to trusted information and lifelong learning opportunities for all.”

“For six decades, WVIA has been woven into the fabric of life across our region — sparking curiosity, enriching homes with music and learning, and bringing communities together,” said WVIA Board Chair Bob Kelly. “As we celebrate this milestone, we remain focused on the future: expanding local journalism, deepening educational outreach through WVIA Kids in the Classroom, and continuing to tell the evolving stories of Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.”

Community members can stay informed about WVIA’s 60th Anniversary activities at wvia.org , through WVIA’s social media channels, and tuning in regularly to WVIA TV and WVIA Radio.

About WVIA’s Throwback Thursdays Lineup:

In commemoration of WVIA's 60th anniversary, on one Thursday a month WVIA will open up the vaults to present an evening of classic WVIA original productions. The Throwback Thursday schedule is below.

Thursday, April 16th



8pm - State of Pennsylvania - Snakes, Lizards & Frogs, Oh My !

! 9pm - Looking to the River

10pm - Expedition Susquehanna



Thursday, May 21st:



8pm - State of Pennsylvania

9pm - Ubaldo

10pm - Journey to the Endless Mountains



Thursday, June 18th:



8pm - Remembering Agnes

9pm - Agnes 50: Life After the Flood

10pm - Peoples of the Susquehanna River



Thursday, July 16th:



8pm - William Warren Scranton: In A Clear Light

9pm - Barbara Weisberger: En Pointe

10pm - Judge William J. Nealon: At the Heart of It All



Thursday, August 20th:



8pm - Scranton The Once & Future City

9pm - Sister Adrian: The Mother Teresa of Scranton

9:30pm - Alvina Krause: Director

10pm - Last Waltz on A Tightrope



Thursday, September 24th:



8pm - Lyman H. Howe’s High Class Moving Pictures

8:30pm - The Best of Uncle Ted

9pm - Local TV: The Early Years

10pm - WARMLand Remembered



About WVIA

WVIA is the PBS and NPR affiliate serving over 22 counties in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania. For nearly 60 years WVIA has been committed to serving the people by offering informational, educational, and entertaining content that enriches and expands viewpoints and serves as a catalyst for positive change. WVIA television channels include WVIA TV, WVIA PBS Kids 24/7, and WVIA Create. WVIA’s radio channels include WVIA Radio, WVIA Arts, and the Chiaroscuro Channel. WVIA’s programs can also be found streaming live and on-demand on wvia.org and the WVIA app.

WVIA Mission

WVIA educates, inspires, entertains and fosters citizenship, diverse cultures, and perspectives to nurture community.