WVIA Expands Community Connection Program to Spotlight Berwick-Area Nonprofits Through New Grant Support

Pittston, PA - WVIA is expanding its Community Connection program, an ongoing series highlighting nonprofit organizations across Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania, with a new, targeted focus on the Berwick area, made possible through grant support from the Community Giving Foundation.

Launched on November 14, 2024, Community Connection has already featured dozens of nonprofit organizations, giving leaders a platform to share their missions, impact, and needs with a broad regional audience. Now, with this new funding, WVIA will dedicate a series of programs to nonprofits serving Berwick and surrounding communities over the next year.

“This grant allows us to take something that’s already working and deepen its impact in a very meaningful way,” said WVIA’s Lisa Mazzarella, host of Community Connection. “By focusing on the Berwick area, we can help shine a brighter light on the organizations meeting critical needs and connect them with new audiences who can support their work.”

Each Friday, Community Connection airs on WVIA radio, featuring interviews from nonprofit leaders who provide insight into the challenges they face and the communities they serve. Extended versions of these conversations are also available online, along with additional resources to help listeners learn more and get involved.

The expanded Berwick-focused initiative comes at a time when many nonprofits are navigating funding challenges and seeking new ways to raise awareness. By leveraging WVIA’s multi-platform reach, including radio, podcasting, digital content, social media, and its weekly Vnotes newsletter, the series helps organizations amplify their voices and connect with potential donors, volunteers, and partners.

Nonprofits featured through this initiative will represent a wide range of community needs, including food insecurity, housing, healthcare access, transportation, and cultural and civic engagement. WVIA will also collaborate with regional partners, including the Community Giving Foundation, to identify organizations making a meaningful impact in the Berwick area.

In addition to on-air segments, each participating nonprofit will be featured on a dedicated Community Connection webpage, complete with contact information and resources, making it easier for community members to take action and offer support.

Community Connection is recorded at WVIA’s studios in Pittston and remotely with participating organizations. The program reaches approximately 1.2 million listeners across the region, with digital content extending that reach to more than 2.8 million users annually.

Through this expanded initiative, WVIA continues to fulfill its mission to educate, inspire, and foster citizenship while strengthening connections across the communities it serves.

The first episode in this series will air on Friday, May 22 on WVIA Radio, and will feature Elliot Maleski from The Hope Center in Nescopeck - supplying food, clothes, and hospital equipment to those in need in and around the Berwick area.

For more information or to listen to Community Connection, visit WVIA’s website here .

About Community Giving Foundation

Community Giving Foundation serves as a convener and connector of people, resources, and ideas in the Central Susquehanna region. The Foundation manages over 400 charitable funds—including permanent, flexible endowments that meet local needs and personalized giving services that achieve donor goals—and annually distributes over $4 million in grants and scholarships. Through local expertise and partnerships, the Foundation is uniquely positioned to connect community giving with community needs to maximize impact—today, tomorrow, and forever. Learn more at csgiving.org or call 570-752-3930.

About WVIA

WVIA is the PBS and NPR affiliate serving over 22 counties in northeastern and central Pennsylvania. For nearly 60 years, WVIA has been committed to serving the people by offering informational, educational, and entertaining content that enriches and expands viewpoints and serves as a catalyst for positive change. WVIA television channels include WVIA TV, WVIA PBS Kids 24/7, and WVIA Create. WVIA’s radio channels include WVIA Radio, WVIA Arts, and the Chiaroscuro Channel. WVIA’s programs can also be found streaming live and on-demand on wvia.org and the WVIA app.

WVIA Mission

WVIA educates, inspires, entertains, and fosters citizenship, diverse cultures, and perspectives to nurture community.