Extras
Jeffrey Rosen explains how presidential power has expanded far beyond the Founders' vision.
A conversation about how America's founding principles remain relevant to governance today.
Explore America’s founding ideals in A More Perfect Union, premiering Nov 24 at 9p ET on PBS.
Sarah Botstein shares why the American Revolution still matters in today’s civic and political life.
Ken Burns reflects on reconnecting with America’s founding to rediscover our shared purpose.
Yuval Levin reflects on how American citizenship has evolved to embrace both diversity and unity.
Yuval Levin reflects on why the legislative branch is central to American democratic life.
Ken Burns explains how the American Revolution unintentionally gave birth to democracy.