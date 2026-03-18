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A More Perfect Union

A More Perfect Union

Season 2025 Episode 1 | 55m 05s

A MORE PERFECT UNION examines America’s founding and the ideas and values articulated 250 years ago. It features Ken Burns and Sarah Botstein, co-directors of THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION, and Yuval Levin of the American Enterprise Institute, in conversation with Jeffrey Rosen of the National Constitution Center and Melody Barnes of UVA’s Karsh Institute of Democracy.

Aired: 11/03/25 | Expires: 11/23/30
Major funding is provided by The Pew Charitable Trusts. Funding is also provided by The Travelers Companies, Inc. , the Charles F. Kettering Foundation, and viewers like you.
Extras
Watch 0:53
A More Perfect Union
President as a Populist Office
Jeffrey Rosen explains how presidential power has expanded far beyond the Founders' vision.
Clip: S2025 E1 | 0:53
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A More Perfect Union
Screensaver
A conversation about how America's founding principles remain relevant to governance today.
Clip: 0:10
Watch 0:30
A More Perfect Union
Trailer
Explore America’s founding ideals in A More Perfect Union, premiering Nov 24 at 9p ET on PBS.
Preview: S2025 E1 | 0:30
Watch 1:22
A More Perfect Union
Sarah Botstein: Why the American Revolution Still Matters
Sarah Botstein shares why the American Revolution still matters in today’s civic and political life.
Clip: S2025 E1 | 1:22
Watch 0:49
A More Perfect Union
Ken Burns: Why the American Revolution Still Matters
Ken Burns reflects on reconnecting with America’s founding to rediscover our shared purpose.
Clip: S2025 E1 | 0:49
Watch 0:44
A More Perfect Union
Evolving Citizenship
Yuval Levin reflects on how American citizenship has evolved to embrace both diversity and unity.
Clip: S2025 E1 | 0:44
Watch 0:50
A More Perfect Union
The First Branch
Yuval Levin reflects on why the legislative branch is central to American democratic life.
Clip: S2025 E1 | 0:50
Watch 1:45
A More Perfect Union
Democracy as a Consequence
Ken Burns explains how the American Revolution unintentionally gave birth to democracy.
Clip: S2025 E1 | 1:45