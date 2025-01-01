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Ages of Ice

Alun and the Moulin

Season 2026 | 2m 22s

The opening moments of “Ages of Ice” take viewers to the edge of one of Greenland’s spectacular “moulins” or sinkholes in the ice where roaring waterfalls of meltwater disappear deep below. Skirting the edge, glaciologist Professor Alun Hubbard stands at the chasm and sets the stage for an extraordinary journey into the rapidly changing polar regions

Extras
Watch 3:39
Ages of Ice
Life in the Ice
Austrian scientist Dr. Birgit Sattler studies the microbial life that exists in ice.
Clip: S2026 E3 | 3:39
Watch 3:54
Ages of Ice
Aerotrophy
On Antarctica’s barren nunatuks, Dr. Ry Holland searches for microbial life.
Clip: S2026 E3 | 3:54
Watch 2:18
Ages of Ice
Arctic Noise Pollution
Dr. Melanie Lancaster is a marine mammal specialist and advocate for quiet Arctic oceans.
Clip: S2026 E2 | 2:18
Watch 3:58
Ages of Ice
Real Ice
The team from Real Ice work with the Inuit community on a radical plan to refreeze sea ice.
Clip: S2026 E2 | 3:58
Watch 0:30
Ages of Ice
Series Preview
Discover epic science in the most extreme places on Earth.
Preview: 0:30
Watch 4:54
Ages of Ice
The Making of “Ages of Ice”
Go behind the scenes of the epic three-year journey to film “Ages of Ice.”
Preview: S2026 | 4:54
Watch 1:27
Ages of Ice
Extended Series Preview
Discover epic science in the most extreme places on Earth.
Preview: S2026 | 1:27
Watch 3:59
Ages of Ice
The Big Chill
The polar regions are places of wonder and profound connection for the scientists who work there.
Preview: S2026 | 3:59
Watch 4:58
Ages of Ice
Greenland Ice Sheet
Professor Alun Hubbard is studying the cause of meltwater on the Greenland ice sheet.
Clip: S2026 E1 | 4:58
Watch 4:48
Ages of Ice
Greenland Traverse
Dr. Adrian McCallum and his team traverse the Greenland ice sheet on a 350 mile journey.
Clip: S2026 E1 | 4:48
Latest Episodes
Watch 54:22
Ages of Ice
The Incubator of Life
Journey beneath the ice to discover hidden worlds and clues to life beyond Earth.
Episode: S2026 E3 | 54:22
Watch 54:25
Ages of Ice
Polar Seas
As polar oceans warm and sea ice disappears, is the balance of our entire planet at risk?
Episode: S2026 E2 | 54:25
Watch 54:20
Ages of Ice
The Frozen Heart
Venture into Earth’s most extreme ice fields to unlock the hidden history of our climate.
Episode: S2026 E1 | 54:20