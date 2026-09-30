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Amanpour and Company

Trump-Xi Summit: Co-Evolution or Co-Extinction for the U.S. and China?

Season 2026 Episode 8261 | 18m 09s

In their summit last week, President Trump and Xi Jinping got a two-month extension on their trade truce and a pledge to keep talking about the risks of AI. In his new book, "Darwin's Lock: America, China and the Shared Future of Nations," Joshua Cooper Ramo, former co-CEO of Kissinger Associates, argues that the two powers must learn to "co-evolve" or face what he calls "co-extinction."

Extras
Watch 55:52
Amanpour and Company
September 30, 2026
Eleni Giokos; Marc Short; Mariana Mazzucato; Joshua Cooper Ramo
Episode: S2026 E8261 | 55:52
Watch 55:22
Amanpour and Company
September 29, 2026
Aaron Reichlin-Melnick; Simon Sebag Montefiore; Malcolm Gladwell
Episode: S2026 E8260 | 55:22
Watch 18:30
Amanpour and Company
The American Way of Killing: Malcolm Gladwell Challenges the Gun Debate
Malcolm Gladwell discusses his new book, "The American Way of Killing."
Clip: S2026 E8260 | 18:30
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
September 28, 2026
David Gibson; Fr. Thomas Reese; Ben Macintyre; Tony Plohetski
Episode: S2026 E8259 | 55:47
Watch 18:09
Amanpour and Company
ICE Shooting of DoorDash Driver in Texas: What We Know
Investigative reporter Tony Plohetski discusses ICE shooting of DoorDash driver in Texas.
Clip: S2026 E8259 | 18:09
Watch 17:24
Amanpour and Company
Yemen to Syria to Gaza, These Are the Humanitarian Crises Facing the World
Tjada D'Oyen McKenna discusses the humanitarian crises facing the world.
Clip: S2026 E8257 | 17:24
Watch 55:31
Amanpour and Company
September 24, 2026
Ursula von der Leyen; Kevin Rudd; Tjada D'Oyen McKenna
Episode: S2026 E8257 | 55:31
Watch 17:58
Amanpour and Company
Israeli-American Chef Shares New Book of Rescued Recipes from WWII
Chef and author Alon Shaya discusses his new book, "Memories of a Good Meal"
Clip: S2026 E8258 | 17:58
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
September 25, 2026
Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani; Mark Rutte; Alon Shaya
Episode: S2026 E8258 | 55:47
Watch 55:29
Amanpour and Company
September 23, 2026
Margus Tsahkna; Tom Fletcher; Ivan Krastev
Episode: S2026 E8256 | 55:29
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Watch 55:52
Amanpour and Company
September 30, 2026
Eleni Giokos; Marc Short; Mariana Mazzucato; Joshua Cooper Ramo
Episode: S2026 E8261 | 55:52
Watch 55:22
Amanpour and Company
September 29, 2026
Aaron Reichlin-Melnick; Simon Sebag Montefiore; Malcolm Gladwell
Episode: S2026 E8260 | 55:22
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
September 28, 2026
David Gibson; Fr. Thomas Reese; Ben Macintyre; Tony Plohetski
Episode: S2026 E8259 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
September 25, 2026
Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani; Mark Rutte; Alon Shaya
Episode: S2026 E8258 | 55:47
Watch 55:31
Amanpour and Company
September 24, 2026
Ursula von der Leyen; Kevin Rudd; Tjada D'Oyen McKenna
Episode: S2026 E8257 | 55:31
Watch 55:29
Amanpour and Company
September 23, 2026
Margus Tsahkna; Tom Fletcher; Ivan Krastev
Episode: S2026 E8256 | 55:29
Watch 55:55
Amanpour and Company
September 22, 2026
Zohran Mamdani; Pedro Sanchez; Sara Bareilles; Josh Alexander
Episode: S2026 E8255 | 55:55
Watch 55:15
Amanpour and Company
September 21, 2026
Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva; Brian Stelter; Alex Jung
Episode: S2026 E8254 | 55:15
Watch 55:35
Amanpour and Company
September 18, 2026
Nazhat Khan; Lonnie G. Bunch III; Francis Fukuyama
Episode: S2026 E8253 | 55:35
Watch 55:16
Amanpour and Company
September 17, 2026
John Manley; Anthony Gardner; Jay Inslee; Jacob Weisberg
Episode: S2026 E8252 | 55:16