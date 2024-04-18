100 WVIA Way
Amanpour and Company

April 19, 2024

Season 2024 Episode 6210 | 55m 44s

Retired Israeli General Amos Yadlin discusses Israel's strike on an Iranian military airbase. Ray Takeyh is a former senior advisor to the U.S. State Department on Iran and discusses the recent attacks. Ukrainian human rights lawyer and Nobel laureate Oleksandra Matviichuk on the importance of standing up to Russia. Bill Weir on his new book "Life as We Know It (Can Be)."

Aired: 04/18/24
