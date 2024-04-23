100 WVIA Way
Amanpour and Company

April 24, 2024

Season 2024 Episode 6213 | 55m 25s

UK Shadow Foreign Secretary David Lammy is encouraging “progressive realism” as Britain increases its defense spending in the midst of increased conflict across the globe. Author Salman Rushdie addresses the 2022 stabbing attack that almost took his life in his new book "Knife: Meditations After an Attempted Murder." The Atlantic's Anne Applebaum on why Ukraine must defeat Russia.

Aired: 04/23/24
Extras
Watch 4:35
Amanpour and Company
Salman Rushdie on Being Violently Attacked and the Love That Healed Him
Salman Rushdie reflects on the 2022 stabbing attack that almost ended his life.
Clip: S2024 E6213 | 4:35
Watch 18:22
Amanpour and Company
Anne Applebaum: The GOP’s Pro-Russia Caucus Lost. Now Ukraine Has to Win
Anne Applebaum discusses her latest piece for The Atlantic.
Clip: S2024 E6213 | 18:22
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
April 23, 2024
Catherine Colonna; David Vardanyan; Doris Kearns Goodwin; Oksana Lyniv
Episode: S2024 E6212 | 55:53
Watch 18:26
Amanpour and Company
Doris Kearns Goodwin’s “Unfinished” Love Letter to the 60s and Her Late Husband
Doris Kearns Goodwin joins the show.
Clip: S2024 E6212 | 18:26
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
April 22, 2024
Kori Schake; Nathalie Tocci; Abrahm Lustgarten; Zoya El-Miari
Episode: S2024 E6211 | 55:53
Watch 16:46
Amanpour and Company
Palestinian-Ukrainian Refugee Zoya El-Miari: “Both Sides of Me Are Worth Living”
Zoya El-Miari discusses her experience as a Palestinian and Ukrainian refugee.
Clip: S2024 E6211 | 16:46
Watch 55:44
Amanpour and Company
April 19, 2024
Maj. Gen Amos Yadlin; Ray Takeyh; Oleksandra Matviichuk; Bill Weir
Episode: S2024 E6210 | 55:44
Watch 18:16
Amanpour and Company
Nobel Laureate Investigating Russian War Crimes: Ukraine Needs U.S. Aid Now
Oleksandra Matviichuk joins the show.
Clip: S2024 E6210 | 18:16
Watch 17:57
Amanpour and Company
David Sanger on “New Cold Wars” and the Return of Superpower Conflict
David Sanger discusses his new book “New Cold Wars.”
Clip: S2024 E6209 | 17:57
Watch 55:27
Amanpour and Company
April 18, 2024
Petr Pavel; David Sanger; Terence Blanchard
Episode: S2024 E6209 | 55:27
