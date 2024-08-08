100 WVIA Way
Amanpour and Company

August 9, 2024

Season 2024 Episode 7030 | 55m 47s

Randall Kennedy is a law professor at Harvard and an expert on the history of race and politics. He speaks with Bianna about Trump's remarks on the Harris campaign. Raj M. Shah and Christopher Kirchhoff on their new book “Unit X: How the Pentagon and Silicon Valley Are Transforming the Future of War.” Members of the Afghan Youth Orchestra on what music means to them.

Aired: 08/08/24
Watch 18:11
Amanpour and Company
AI and Drone Warfare: How New Technology is Transforming the Future of War
Raj M. Shah and Christopher Kirchhoff join the show.
Clip: S2024 E7030 | 18:11
Watch 17:48
Amanpour and Company
What Gives Kids a Chance at a More Successful Future? New Study Explains
Raj Chetty discusses the results of a new study from Opportunity Insights.
Clip: S2024 E7029 | 17:48
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
August 8, 2024
Rose Gottemoeller; Emily Glazer; Nicholas Thompson; Raj Chetty; Christine Brennan
Episode: S2024 E7029 | 55:47
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
August 7, 2024
Rep. Brendan Boyle; Jeremy Diamond; Jake Sullivan; Will Carter; Yusra Mardini
Episode: S2024 E7028 | 55:46
Watch 18:22
Amanpour and Company
EXCLUSIVE: Jake Sullivan on Ceasefire Talks and Historic Prisoner Exchange
Jake Sullivan joins the show.
Clip: S2024 E7028 | 18:22
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
August 6, 2024
Geoff Duncan; Nish Kumar; Coco Khan; Betsey Stevenson; Edward Wong
Episode: S2024 E7027 | 55:47
Watch 18:21
Amanpour and Company
“At the Edge of Empire:” Communist Idealism, Disillusionment & Leaving China
Edward Wong discusses his book "At The Edge of Empire."
Clip: S2024 E7027 | 18:21
Watch 18:18
Amanpour and Company
Anne Applebaum: Autocracy Is “Infecting U.S. Politics”
Anne Applebaum joins the show.
Clip: S2024 E7026 | 18:18
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
August 5, 2024
Mujib Mashal; Muhammad Yunus; Ehud Barak; Anne Applebaum
Episode: S2024 E7026 | 55:47
Watch 17:53
Amanpour and Company
What Went Wrong in the Sonya Massey Shooting? Policing Expert Explains
Tracie Keesee discusses the Sonya Massey police shooting.
Clip: S2024 E7025 | 17:53
Latest Episodes
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
August 8, 2024
Rose Gottemoeller; Emily Glazer; Nicholas Thompson; Raj Chetty; Christine Brennan
Episode: S2024 E7029 | 55:47
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
August 7, 2024
Rep. Brendan Boyle; Jeremy Diamond; Jake Sullivan; Will Carter; Yusra Mardini
Episode: S2024 E7028 | 55:46
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
August 6, 2024
Geoff Duncan; Nish Kumar; Coco Khan; Betsey Stevenson; Edward Wong
Episode: S2024 E7027 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
August 5, 2024
Mujib Mashal; Muhammad Yunus; Ehud Barak; Anne Applebaum
Episode: S2024 E7026 | 55:47
Watch 55:20
Amanpour and Company
August 2, 2024
Bakari Sellers; Elaina Plott Calabro; Evan Williams; Tracie Keesee
Episode: S2024 E7025 | 55:20
Watch 55:32
Amanpour and Company
August 1, 2024
Mikhail Zygar; Yuval Green; Waleed Shahid
Episode: S2024 E7024 | 55:32
Watch 55:48
Amanpour and Company
July 31, 2024
Nick Walsh and Ivan Watson; Ronen Bergman; Colin Clarke; Nabih Bulos; Clarissa Ward; Tamir Hayman
Episode: S2024 E7023 | 55:48
Watch 55:48
Amanpour and Company
July 30, 2024
Dr. Mark Perlmutter and Dr. Feroze Sidhwa; Ben Wedeman; Kim Ghattas; Nina Jankowicz
Episode: S2024 E7022 | 55:48
Watch 55:48
Amanpour and Company
July 29, 2024
Ben Wedeman; Naftali Bennett; Alexandra Winkler; Mary Ziegler; Cassie Chambers Armstrong
Episode: S2024 E7021 | 55:48
Watch 55:49
Amanpour and Company
July 26, 2024
Richard Haass; Ross Kauffman and Ashlee Vance; Evan Osnos
Episode: S2024 E7020 | 55:49