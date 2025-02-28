100 WVIA Way
Amanpour and Company

February 26, 2025

Season 2025 Episode 7173 | 55m 47s

Former British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace on the deal between President Zelensky and President Trump and what it could mean for Ukraine. Gregg Nunziata, conservative attorney and Executive Director of the Society for the Rule of Law, on Elon Musk and the constitutionality of DOGE's actions. Retired naval officer Theodore R. Johnson on the recent firings of top military leaders and lawyers.

Aired: 02/25/25
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
February 28, 2025
Marc Short; Joe Murphy and Stephen Kunken; Chase Strangio
Episode: S2025 E7175 | 55:47
Watch 18:02
Amanpour and Company
Trump’s Anti-Trans Orders Are “Ultimately Going to Harm Us All,” Says Expert
Chase Strangio joins the show.
Clip: S2025 E7175 | 18:02
Watch 17:32
Amanpour and Company
Plane Crashes, Wildfires, War: Processing Grief in a World of Constant Crises
David Kessler discusses how to grieve in a world of constant crises.
Clip: S2025 E7174 | 17:32
Watch 55:36
Amanpour and Company
February 27, 2025
Sir Peter Westmacott; Oleksii Reznikov; David Kessler
Episode: S2025 E7174 | 55:36
Watch 18:13
Amanpour and Company
Fmr. Navy Commander on Trump’s Purge of the Pentagon
Theodore R. Johnson joins the show.
Clip: S2025 E7173 | 18:13
Watch 17:56
Amanpour and Company
Bill Browder on the $300 Billion in Frozen Assets That Could Save Ukraine
Bill Browder discusses the impact of Donald Trump's new strategy on Russia.
Clip: S2025 E7172 | 17:56
Watch 55:34
Amanpour and Company
February 25, 2025
Andrew McCabe; Comfort Ero; Bill Browder
Episode: S2025 E7172 | 55:34
Watch 17:58
Amanpour and Company
“The Autocrats Feel Emboldened:” Kenneth Roth on the Fight for Human Rights
Kenneth Roth joins the show.
Clip: S2025 E7171 | 17:58
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
February 24, 2025
Nick Paton Walsh; Andrey Kurkov; Constanze Stelzenmüller and David Broder; Kenneth Roth
Episode: S2025 E7171 | 55:47
Watch 17:38
Amanpour and Company
If Trump Dismantles the Dept. of Education, Who Will Pay the Biggest Price?
Rep. Jahana Hayes joins the show.
Clip: S2025 E7170 | 17:38
