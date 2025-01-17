100 WVIA Way
Amanpour and Company

January 20, 2025

Season 2025 Episode 7146 | 55m 18s

David Frum, former speechwriter for President George W. Bush, discusses Donald Trump's historic political comeback on this Inauguration Day. Professor of African & African American Studies, Imani Perry, reflects on the overlap of Inauguration Day and Martin Luther King Day. President of the Eurasia Group Ian Bremmer gives his "Top Risks for 2025” forecast.

Aired: 01/19/25
Extras
Watch 17:57
Amanpour and Company
“Trump is Going to Get a Lot of Wins:” Ian Bremmer Forecasts 2025 Geopolitics
Ian Bremmer gives his “Top Risks for 2025” forecast on Inauguration Day.
Clip: S2025 E7146 | 17:57
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
January 17, 2025
Amos Yadlin; Tim Wu; Derek Thompson
Episode: S2025 E7145 | 55:47
Watch 17:59
Amanpour and Company
“The Anti-Social Century:” Inside America’s Epidemic of Solitude
Derek Thompson joins the show.
Clip: S2025 E7145 | 17:59
Watch 55:35
Amanpour and Company
January 16, 2025
Antony Blinken; Gershon Baskin; Kevin Williams
Episode: S2025 E7144 | 55:35
Watch 18:01
Amanpour and Company
This Altadena Resident Watched His Community Go Up in Flames
Altadena, California resident Kevin Williams discusses the effect of the fires on his community.
Clip: S2025 E7144 | 18:01
Watch 55:21
Amanpour and Company
January 15, 2025
Antony Blinken; Bianna Golodryga; Tom Fletcher; Mustafa Barghouti; Sharone Lifschitz
Episode: S2025 E7143 | 55:21
Watch 6:03
Amanpour and Company
Blinken and Amanpour Discuss Gaza Ceasefire and Hostage Release Deal
Secretary of State Antony Blinken joins the show.
Clip: S2025 E7143 | 6:03
Watch 16:48
Amanpour and Company
The Cost of the LA Fires: Will Insurance Cover the Devastation?
Bloomberg reporter Leslie Kaufman discusses the financial impact of the LA fires.
Clip: S2025 E7142 | 16:48
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
January 14, 2025
Lauren Fox; Jerry Brown; Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus; Leslie Kaufman
Episode: S2025 E7142 | 55:47
Watch 18:11
Amanpour and Company
“Porcelain War:” Ukrainian Artists on Living, Fighting and Creating Amid War
Slava Leontyev and Brendan Bellomo join the show.
Clip: S2025 E7141 | 18:11
