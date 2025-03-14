100 WVIA Way
Amanpour and Company

March 13, 2025

Season 2025 Episode 7184 | 55m 47s

Former U.S. Ambassador to the E.U. Gordon Sondland weighs in on Putin's reaction to the proposed Ukraine ceasefire. Baher Azmy, the attorney for Mahmoud Khalil, discusses the arrest of his client, a Palestinian activist. NYT journalist Farnaz Fassihi on the potential for a nuclear deal with Iran. Eric Lascelles of the Royal Bank of Canada discusses Trump's tariffs.

Aired: 03/12/25
Watch 55:37
Amanpour and Company
March 14, 2025
Kaja Kallas; Mikhail Zygar; Jonathan D. Cohen
Episode: S2025 E7185 | 55:37
Watch 17:51
Amanpour and Company
Losing Big: America’s Reckless Bet on Sports Gambling
Jonathan D. Cohen joins the show.
Clip: S2025 E7185 | 17:51
Watch 17:53
Amanpour and Company
Pres. Trump Says the U.S. Doesn’t “Need” Canada. Is He Right?
Eric Lascelles, Managing Director of RBC Global Asset Management, discusses Trump's tariffs.
Clip: S2025 E7184 | 17:53
Watch 17:38
Amanpour and Company
Scott Galloway on Markets, Musk, and Trump’s “Weapons of Mass Distraction”
Scott Galloway joins the show.
Clip: S2025 E7183 | 17:38
Watch 55:36
Amanpour and Company
March 12, 2025
Kurt Volker; Cecillia Wang; Scott Galloway
Episode: S2025 E7183 | 55:36
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
March 11, 2025
Richard Clarida; Alina Polyakova; Winnie Byanyima; Dr. Ashish Jha
Episode: S2025 E7182 | 55:47
Watch 18:03
Amanpour and Company
COVID Five Years Later: From Lockdowns to Long COVID — and What Went Wrong
Dr. Ashish Jha discusses COVID five years later.
Clip: S2025 E7182 | 18:03
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
March 10, 2025
Adm. James Stavridis (Ret.); Rim Turkmani; Ann Olivarius; Reid Hoffman
Episode: S2025 E7181 | 55:47
Watch 17:40
Amanpour and Company
Reid Hoffman on What Could Possibly Go Right With Our AI Future
Reid Hoffman joins the show.
Clip: S2025 E7181 | 17:40
Watch 18:09
Amanpour and Company
“Travel Is a Political Act:” Rick Steves on the “Hippie Trail”
Rick Steves discusses his new book "On the Hippie Trail."
Clip: S2025 E7180 | 18:09
