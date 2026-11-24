Extras
Charlie Warzel; Arancha González Laya; Èlia Gasull Balada; Matteo Norzi; Elizabeth Diller
Liz Diller discusses the new documentary about her life and work as an architect.
Michael Bustamante discusses Cuba's humanitarian and economic crisis.
Joanna MacGregor; Michael Mann; David Sanger; Tymofiy Mylovanov; Michael Bustamante
Olivia Harrison discusses the new photo book "The Third Eye."
Rush Doshi; Ronen Bergman; Volker Türk; Ayanna Howard
President of Spelman College Ayanna Howard discusses the morality and ethics of AI.
Ken Chenault discusses his book "Equal to the Task."
Matt Pottinger; Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel; Ken Chenault
Latest Episodes
All
Sheldon Yett; Khalid Mustafa Medani; Yo-Yo Ma; Bryan Stevenson; Natasha Singer
Charlie Warzel; Arancha González Laya; Èlia Gasull Balada; Matteo Norzi; Elizabeth Diller
Joanna MacGregor; Michael Mann; David Sanger; Tymofiy Mylovanov; Michael Bustamante
Rush Doshi; Ronen Bergman; Volker Türk; Ayanna Howard
Matt Pottinger; Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel; Ken Chenault
Victoria Rose; Cristian Mungiu; Matthew Cole
Rev. John J. Lydon, OSA; Christopher Hale; Robert Kolker; Habiba Nosheen
Connor Leahy; Nicholas Thompson; Jess Phillips; Mona Chalabi
M. Gessen; Elizabeth Strout; Jon Batiste