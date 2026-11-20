Extras
Michael Bustamante discusses Cuba's humanitarian and economic crisis.
Olivia Harrison discusses the new photo book "The Third Eye."
Rush Doshi; Ronen Bergman; Volker Türk; Ayanna Howard
President of Spelman College Ayanna Howard discusses the morality and ethics of AI.
Ken Chenault discusses his book "Equal to the Task."
Matt Pottinger; Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel; Ken Chenault
Rev. John J. Lydon, OSA; Christopher Hale; Robert Kolker; Habiba Nosheen
Filmmaker Habiba Nosheen discusses how gymnastics offers hope to teenage girls in Pakistan.
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Rush Doshi; Ronen Bergman; Volker Türk; Ayanna Howard
Matt Pottinger; Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel; Ken Chenault
Rev. John J. Lydon, OSA; Christopher Hale; Robert Kolker; Habiba Nosheen
Connor Leahy; Nicholas Thompson; Jess Phillips; Mona Chalabi
M. Gessen; Elizabeth Strout; Jon Batiste
Alexander Stubb; David Byrne; George Packer
Christiana Figueres; Johan Rockström; Faten Abu Mousa; Bob Kitchen; Chris Miller
Paul Krugman; Keith Humphreys; Brent Orrell; Lina Attalah