Extras
President of Spelman College Ayanna Howard discusses the morality and ethics of AI.
Matt Pottinger; Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel; Ken Chenault
Ken Chenault discusses his book "Equal to the Task."
Rev. John J. Lydon, OSA; Christopher Hale; Robert Kolker; Habiba Nosheen
Filmmaker Habiba Nosheen discusses how gymnastics offers hope to teenage girls in Pakistan.
Matthew Cole discusses his book "Princes and Thieves."
Connor Leahy; Nicholas Thompson; Jess Phillips; Mona Chalabi
Author, data journalist and illustrator Mona Chalabi discusses her new book, "Ten Lives."
Jon Batiste discusses his new nature documentary, "American Amazon"
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Matt Pottinger; Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel; Ken Chenault
Rev. John J. Lydon, OSA; Christopher Hale; Robert Kolker; Habiba Nosheen
Connor Leahy; Nicholas Thompson; Jess Phillips; Mona Chalabi
M. Gessen; Elizabeth Strout; Jon Batiste
Alexander Stubb; David Byrne; George Packer
Christiana Figueres; Johan Rockström; Faten Abu Mousa; Bob Kitchen; Chris Miller
Paul Krugman; Keith Humphreys; Brent Orrell; Lina Attalah
David Urban; Wolfgang Ischinger; Stephanie Flanders; Zarina Zabrisky; Rana Foroohar
Jennifer Siebel Newsom; Barbara Kingsolver; Jim Morrison; Jimmy Chin