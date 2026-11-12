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Amanpour and Company

How Much Money Is Enough to Feel Secure in America?

Season 2027 Episode 9031 | 17m 35s

Affordability took centre stage in the U.S. midterms, leaving a divided Congress under pressure to deliver. From salary to inheritance, economic circumstances vary widely, but anxiety cuts across income levels. Mona Chalabi joins Hari Sreenivasan to discuss her book “Ten Lives,” wealth inequality, declining upward mobility and why Americans need to talk more openly about class.

Extras
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
November 12, 2026
Connor Leahy; Nicholas Thompson; Jess Phillips; Mona Chalabi
Episode: S2027 E9031 | 55:50
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
November 11, 2026
Alexander Stubb; David Byrne; George Packer
Episode: S2027 E9030 | 55:47
Watch 17:32
Amanpour and Company
George Packer on the Rejection of AI Data Centers Across the Country
George Packer on Americans' rebellion against AI data centers.
Clip: S2027 E9030 | 17:32
Watch 17:44
Amanpour and Company
Why Are 6.7 Million Working-Age Men in America Not in the Labor Force?
Brent Orrell and Keith Humphreys discuss why many American men are not working.
Clip: S2027 E9028 | 17:44
Watch 55:32
Amanpour and Company
November 9, 2026
Paul Krugman; Keith Humphreys; Brent Orrell; Lina Attalah
Episode: S2027 E9028 | 55:32
Watch 18:25
Amanpour and Company
Jim Morrison on Becoming the First Person to Ski the North Face of Everest
Ski mountaineer Jim Morrison and director Jimmy Chin discuss their film, “Everest: The Other Side."
Clip: S2027 E9027 | 18:25
Watch 55:20
Amanpour and Company
November 6, 2026
Jennifer Siebel Newsom; Barbara Kingsolver; Jim Morrison; Jimmy Chin
Episode: S2027 E9027 | 55:20
Watch 18:03
Amanpour and Company
How Climate Change Is Turning the Arctic Into a Trade Pathway
Rana Foroohar discusses her book "Sea Change: America's New Great Game in the Arctic Circle."
Clip: S2027 E9026 | 18:03
Watch 55:49
Amanpour and Company
November 5, 2026
David Urban; Wolfgang Ischinger; Stephanie Flanders; Zarina Zabrisky; Rana Foroohar
Episode: S2027 E9026 | 55:49
Watch 5:47
Amanpour and Company
Rahm Emanuel Says Trump Faces a Choice After the Democrats Flip Congress
Rahm Emanuel weighs in on Democrats’ midterm wins and what comes next for Pres. Trump.
Clip: S2027 E9025 | 5:47
Latest Episodes
All
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
November 12, 2026
Connor Leahy; Nicholas Thompson; Jess Phillips; Mona Chalabi
Episode: S2027 E9031 | 55:50
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
November 11, 2026
Alexander Stubb; David Byrne; George Packer
Episode: S2027 E9030 | 55:47
Watch 55:32
Amanpour and Company
November 9, 2026
Paul Krugman; Keith Humphreys; Brent Orrell; Lina Attalah
Episode: S2027 E9028 | 55:32
Watch 55:49
Amanpour and Company
November 5, 2026
David Urban; Wolfgang Ischinger; Stephanie Flanders; Zarina Zabrisky; Rana Foroohar
Episode: S2027 E9026 | 55:49
Watch 55:20
Amanpour and Company
November 6, 2026
Jennifer Siebel Newsom; Barbara Kingsolver; Jim Morrison; Jimmy Chin
Episode: S2027 E9027 | 55:20
Watch 55:30
Amanpour and Company
November 4, 2026
Rahm Emanuel; Mia Mottley; Edward Luce; Ali Vaez
Episode: S2027 E9025 | 55:30
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
November 3, 2026
Kai Bird; Tanaz Eshaghian; Wilbert Cooper
Episode: S2027 E9024 | 55:50
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
November 2, 2026
David Sanger; Timothy Snyder; Yousef Jabareen; Anshel Pfeffer; Ken Griffin
Episode: S2027 E9023 | 55:50
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
October 30, 2026
John Kerry; Emily St. John Mandel; Benjamin Wallace-Wells
Episode: S2027 E9022 | 55:50
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
October 29, 2026
Anne Applebaum; Dr. Jean Kaseya; Dr. Catherine Smallwood; Heidi Levine
Episode: S2027 E9021 | 55:46