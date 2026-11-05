How Climate Change Is Turning the Arctic Into a Trade Pathway

Extras
David Urban; Wolfgang Ischinger; Stephanie Flanders; Zarina Zabrisky; Rana Foroohar
Rahm Emanuel; Mia Mottley; Edward Luce; Ali Vaez
Rahm Emanuel weighs in on Democrats’ midterm wins and what comes next for Pres. Trump.
Citadel CEO Ken Griffin discusses Trump, the economy, education and American politics.
David Sanger; Timothy Snyder; Yousef Jabareen; Anshel Pfeffer; Ken Griffin
Benjamin Wallace-Wells discusses the state of the GOP in the leadup to the midterms.
John Kerry; Emily St. John Mandel; Benjamin Wallace-Wells
Washington Post photojournalist Heidi Levine recounts being brutally beaten by West Bank settlers.
Anne Applebaum; Dr. Jean Kaseya; Dr. Catherine Smallwood; Heidi Levine
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