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Amanpour and Company

WaPo’s Heidi Levine Speaks Out After Brutal Attack by Israeli Settlers

Season 2027 Episode 9021 | 19m 22s

As Israel awaits the outcome of an inconclusive election, violence is escalating in the West Bank. Journalists documenting attacks by Israeli settlers are increasingly at risk. Washington Post photojournalist Heidi Levine recounts being brutally beaten by settlers while reporting there two weeks ago and reveals what has happened since. Some of this conversation is difficult to hear.

Extras
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
October 29, 2026
Anne Applebaum; Dr. Jean Kaseya; Dr. Catherine Smallwood; Heidi Levine
Episode: S2027 E9021 | 55:46
Watch 55:49
Amanpour and Company
October 28, 2026
Nadav Eyal; Shira Efron; Ali Ansari; Chrystia Freeland
Episode: S2027 E9020 | 55:49
Watch 17:53
Amanpour and Company
Chrystia Freeland: How the U.S. Became the World’s “Unreliable Boyfriend"
Chrystia Freeland discusses her new book “Unreliable Boyfriend."
Clip: S2027 E9020 | 17:53
Watch 55:16
Amanpour and Company
October 27, 2026
Susan Glasser; Lawrence Wright; Lisa Lerer
Episode: S2027 E9019 | 55:16
Watch 16:16
Amanpour and Company
Idaho’s Abortion Ban Changed Women’s Healthcare. Can a Vote Change It Back?
New York Times reporter Lisa Lerer discusses Idaho's abortion ban and the upcoming ballot measure.
Clip: S2027 E9019 | 16:16
Watch 17:45
Amanpour and Company
AI Companies Are Spending $100 Million to Influence the Midterms
Aaron Glantz and Sophie Hills discuss AI companies' efforts to influence the midterms.
Clip: S2027 E9018 | 17:45
Watch 55:49
Amanpour and Company
October 26, 2026
Felipe Krause; Bozidar Molivac; Maria Ressa; Sophie Hills; Aaron Glantz
Episode: S2027 E9018 | 55:49
Watch 55:42
Amanpour and Company
October 22, 2026
Volodymyr Zelensky; Katrin Bennhold; Marjana Koçeku; Itab Azzam; Jack MacInnes
Episode: S2027 E9016 | 55:42
Watch 19:02
Amanpour and Company
She Fled Syria At 11. For a Decade These Filmmakers Watched Her Grow Up
Itab Azzam and Jack MacInnes discuss their film "One in a Million."
Clip: S2027 E9016 | 19:02
Watch 55:37
Amanpour and Company
October 23, 2026
Pastor Bob Roberts Jr.; Min Jin Lee; Tamryn Spruill
Episode: S2027 E9017 | 55:37
Latest Episodes
All
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
October 29, 2026
Anne Applebaum; Dr. Jean Kaseya; Dr. Catherine Smallwood; Heidi Levine
Episode: S2027 E9021 | 55:46
Watch 55:49
Amanpour and Company
October 28, 2026
Nadav Eyal; Shira Efron; Ali Ansari; Chrystia Freeland
Episode: S2027 E9020 | 55:49
Watch 55:16
Amanpour and Company
October 27, 2026
Susan Glasser; Lawrence Wright; Lisa Lerer
Episode: S2027 E9019 | 55:16
Watch 55:49
Amanpour and Company
October 26, 2026
Felipe Krause; Bozidar Molivac; Maria Ressa; Sophie Hills; Aaron Glantz
Episode: S2027 E9018 | 55:49
Watch 55:42
Amanpour and Company
October 22, 2026
Volodymyr Zelensky; Katrin Bennhold; Marjana Koçeku; Itab Azzam; Jack MacInnes
Episode: S2027 E9016 | 55:42
Watch 55:37
Amanpour and Company
October 23, 2026
Pastor Bob Roberts Jr.; Min Jin Lee; Tamryn Spruill
Episode: S2027 E9017 | 55:37
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
October 21, 2026
Jeremy Diamond; Michael Douglas; John Urschel
Episode: S2027 E9015 | 55:53
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
October 20, 2026
Kevin Liptak; Jared Bernstein; Kathi Zellweger; Mike Chinoy; Kai-Fu Lee
Episode: S2027 E9014 | 55:53
Watch 55:52
Amanpour and Company
October 19, 2026
Catherine Porter; Carl Skau; Dahlia Scheindlin; Lisa Armstrong
Episode: S2027 E9013 | 55:52
Watch 55:52
Amanpour and Company
October 16, 2026
Kerry Kennedy; Liani Greaves; David Greaves
Episode: S2027 E9012 | 55:52