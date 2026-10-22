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Amanpour and Company

October 23, 2026

Season 2027 Episode 9017 | 55m 37s

Pastor Bob Roberts Jr., Co-Founder, Multi-Faith Neighbors Network, discusses bridging America’s religious and political divides through interfaith cooperation. Min Jin Lee, author, “American Hagwon,” discusses her novel, set across California, Seoul and Sydney in the '90s. Tamryn Spruill, author, “The W,” examines the WNBA’s history and its unprecedented growth (Originally aired 10-5-26).

Aired: 10/22/26
Extras
Watch 55:42
Amanpour and Company
October 22, 2026
Volodymyr Zelensky; Katrin Bennhold; Marjana Koçeku; Itab Azzam; Jack MacInnes
Episode: S2027 E9016 | 55:42
Watch 19:02
Amanpour and Company
She Fled Syria At 11. For a Decade These Filmmakers Watched Her Grow Up
Itab Azzam and Jack MacInnes discuss their film "One in a Million."
Clip: S2027 E9016 | 19:02
Watch 18:10
Amanpour and Company
NFL Player Turned Mathematician Solves Problem that Eluded Scholars for Years
MIT mathematician and former NFL player John Urschel discusses solving a decades-old math problem.
Clip: S2027 E9015 | 18:10
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
October 21, 2026
Jeremy Diamond; Michael Douglas; John Urschel
Episode: S2027 E9015 | 55:53
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
October 20, 2026
Kevin Liptak; Jared Bernstein; Kathi Zellweger; Mike Chinoy; Kai-Fu Lee
Episode: S2027 E9014 | 55:53
Watch 17:57
Amanpour and Company
The AI Race: Can the U.S. and China Avoid Disaster?
Kai-Fu Lee discusses his book "AI Native."
Clip: S2027 E9014 | 17:57
Watch 55:52
Amanpour and Company
October 19, 2026
Catherine Porter; Carl Skau; Dahlia Scheindlin; Lisa Armstrong
Episode: S2027 E9013 | 55:52
Watch 18:23
Amanpour and Company
4 Dead in 3 Months: Inside the Deadly Toll of Trump’s Memphis Safe Task Force
UC Berkeley Prof. Lisa Armstrong discusses four deaths involving Trump’s Memphis Safe Task Force.
Clip: S2027 E9013 | 18:23
Watch 19:36
Amanpour and Company
Never-Before-Seen Footage: The Last Gathering of the Harlem Renaissance
David and Liani Greaves discuss their film "Once Upon a Time in Harlem.”
Clip: S2027 E9012 | 19:36
Watch 55:52
Amanpour and Company
October 16, 2026
Kerry Kennedy; Liani Greaves; David Greaves
Episode: S2027 E9012 | 55:52
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Watch 55:42
Amanpour and Company
October 22, 2026
Volodymyr Zelensky; Katrin Bennhold; Marjana Koçeku; Itab Azzam; Jack MacInnes
Episode: S2027 E9016 | 55:42
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
October 21, 2026
Jeremy Diamond; Michael Douglas; John Urschel
Episode: S2027 E9015 | 55:53
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
October 20, 2026
Kevin Liptak; Jared Bernstein; Kathi Zellweger; Mike Chinoy; Kai-Fu Lee
Episode: S2027 E9014 | 55:53
Watch 55:52
Amanpour and Company
October 19, 2026
Catherine Porter; Carl Skau; Dahlia Scheindlin; Lisa Armstrong
Episode: S2027 E9013 | 55:52
Watch 55:52
Amanpour and Company
October 16, 2026
Kerry Kennedy; Liani Greaves; David Greaves
Episode: S2027 E9012 | 55:52
Watch 55:51
Amanpour and Company
October 15, 2026
Evelyn Farkas; Halla Tómasdóttir; Nataša Pirc Musar; Mary Robinson; Jennifer S. Hirsch; Shamus Khan
Episode: S2027 E9011 | 55:51
Watch 55:39
Amanpour and Company
October 14, 2026
Samer Sinijlawi; Frances Haugen; Brittany Kaiser; Michael Lewis
Episode: S2027 E9010 | 55:39
Watch 55:58
Amanpour and Company
October 12, 2026
Nic Robertson; Dmytro Kuleba; Sister Helen Prejean; Caitlin Dickerson
Episode: S2027 E9008 | 55:58
Watch 55:51
Amanpour and Company
October 13, 2026
Mujib Mashal; Whitney White; Patina Miller; Ernest Moniz
Episode: S2027 E9009 | 55:51
Watch 55:39
Amanpour and Company
October 9, 2026
Alex Gibney; Evan Gershkovich; Kamilah Woodson
Episode: S2027 E9007 | 55:39