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Amanpour and Company

October 14, 2026

Season 2027 Episode 9010 | 55m 39s

Palestinian democracy activist Samer Sinijlawi reacts to Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas's decision to postpone elections, extending his already 21-year rule. Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen and Cambridge Analytica whistleblower Brittany Kaiser discuss the new film recounting Facebook's 2021 scandal. Famed author Michael Lewis writes about the civil servants who defied DOGE.

Aired: 10/13/26
Extras
Watch 55:51
Amanpour and Company
October 13, 2026
Mujib Mashal; Whitney White; Patina Miller; Ernest Moniz
Episode: S2027 E9009 | 55:51
Watch 18:01
Amanpour and Company
Can the U.S. Strike a New Nuclear Deal with Iran?
Former U.S. Energy Secretary Ernest Moniz discusses Iran’s nuclear program and a possible new deal.
Clip: S2027 E9009 | 18:01
Watch 55:58
Amanpour and Company
October 12, 2026
Nic Robertson; Dmytro Kuleba; Sister Helen Prejean; Caitlin Dickerson
Episode: S2027 E9008 | 55:58
Watch 18:34
Amanpour and Company
What Happens to the Children Left Behind When a Parent is Taken by ICE?
Caitlin Dickerson discusses the children left behind when parents have been detained by ICE.
Clip: S2027 E9008 | 18:34
Watch 55:39
Amanpour and Company
October 9, 2026
Alex Gibney; Evan Gershkovich; Kamilah Woodson
Episode: S2027 E9007 | 55:39
Watch 56:00
Amanpour and Company
October 8, 2026
Jeanne Shaheen; David Robinson; Emma Green
Episode: S2027 E9006 | 56:00
Watch 17:59
Amanpour and Company
The Battle for the Future of the Republican Party
Emma Green discusses the future of the Republican Party.
Clip: S2027 E9006 | 17:59
Watch 18:28
Amanpour and Company
Jason Rezaian Spent 544 Days in Prison. Now He Fights for Press Freedom
Jason Rezaian discusses threats to a free press around the world.
Clip: S2027 E9005 | 18:28
Watch 55:44
Amanpour and Company
October 7, 2026
Robi Damelin; Bassam Aramin; Wendy Sherman; Jason Rezaian
Episode: S2027 E9005 | 55:44
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
October 6, 2026
Annie E. Clark; Jackson Katz; Ashish Jha; Ken Bensinger
Episode: S2027 E9004 | 55:46
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Watch 55:58
Amanpour and Company
October 12, 2026
Nic Robertson; Dmytro Kuleba; Sister Helen Prejean; Caitlin Dickerson
Episode: S2027 E9008 | 55:58
Watch 55:51
Amanpour and Company
October 13, 2026
Mujib Mashal; Whitney White; Patina Miller; Ernest Moniz
Episode: S2027 E9009 | 55:51
Watch 55:39
Amanpour and Company
October 9, 2026
Alex Gibney; Evan Gershkovich; Kamilah Woodson
Episode: S2027 E9007 | 55:39
Watch 56:00
Amanpour and Company
October 8, 2026
Jeanne Shaheen; David Robinson; Emma Green
Episode: S2027 E9006 | 56:00
Watch 55:44
Amanpour and Company
October 7, 2026
Robi Damelin; Bassam Aramin; Wendy Sherman; Jason Rezaian
Episode: S2027 E9005 | 55:44
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
October 6, 2026
Annie E. Clark; Jackson Katz; Ashish Jha; Ken Bensinger
Episode: S2027 E9004 | 55:46
Watch 55:42
Amanpour and Company
October 5, 2026
Brian Winter; Hanna Notte; Melissa Bell; Tamryn Spruill
Episode: S2027 E9003 | 55:42
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
October 2, 2026
Akbar Shahid Ahmed; Anand Giridharadas; Kevin Roose
Episode: S2027 E9002 | 55:50
Watch 55:57
Amanpour and Company
October 1, 2026
Chris Coons; Phil Gunson; Nikole Hannah-Jones
Episode: S2027 E9001 | 55:57
Watch 55:52
Amanpour and Company
September 30, 2026
Eleni Giokos; Marc Short; Mariana Mazzucato; Joshua Cooper Ramo
Episode: S2026 E8261 | 55:52