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Amanpour and Company

October 2, 2026

Season 2026 Episode 9002

Akbar Shahid Ahmed shares what it was like inside the Biden White House in the aftermath of October 7th in his new book "Crossing the Red Line." Journalist Anand Giridharadas revisits the killing of Jordan Neely on an NYC subway in his new book "Man in the Mirror." Kevin Roose's “The AGI Chronicles” deals with the race to achieve Artificial General Intelligence and what it may do to humanity.

Aired: 10/01/26
Extras
Watch 18:29
Amanpour and Company
Tech Journalist Kevin Roose Explains How the AI Race Started
Kevin Roose discusses his new book “The AGI Chronicles.”
Clip: S2026 E9002 | 18:29
Watch 55:57
Amanpour and Company
October 1, 2026
Chris Coons; Phil Gunson; Nikole Hannah-Jones
Episode: S2026 E9001 | 55:57
Watch 18:23
Amanpour and Company
Nikole Hannah-Jones: Why Backlash Over Daughter’s Schooling Misses the Point
Nikole Hannah-Jones discusses her decision to enroll her daughter in a segregated Brooklyn school.
Clip: S2026 E9001 | 18:23
Watch 55:52
Amanpour and Company
September 30, 2026
Eleni Giokos; Marc Short; Mariana Mazzucato; Joshua Cooper Ramo
Episode: S2026 E8261 | 55:52
Watch 18:09
Amanpour and Company
Trump-Xi Summit: Co-Evolution or Co-Extinction for the U.S. and China?
Joshua Cooper Ramo discusses his book "Darwin's Lock."
Clip: S2026 E8261 | 18:09
Watch 18:30
Amanpour and Company
The American Way of Killing: Malcolm Gladwell Challenges the Gun Debate
Malcolm Gladwell discusses his new book, "The American Way of Killing."
Clip: S2026 E8260 | 18:30
Watch 55:22
Amanpour and Company
September 29, 2026
Aaron Reichlin-Melnick; Simon Sebag Montefiore; Malcolm Gladwell
Episode: S2026 E8260 | 55:22
Watch 18:09
Amanpour and Company
ICE Shooting of DoorDash Driver in Texas: What We Know
Investigative reporter Tony Plohetski discusses ICE shooting of DoorDash driver in Texas.
Clip: S2026 E8259 | 18:09
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
September 28, 2026
David Gibson; Fr. Thomas Reese; Ben Macintyre; Tony Plohetski
Episode: S2026 E8259 | 55:47
Watch 55:31
Amanpour and Company
September 24, 2026
Ursula von der Leyen; Kevin Rudd; Tjada D'Oyen McKenna
Episode: S2026 E8257 | 55:31
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Watch 55:57
Amanpour and Company
October 1, 2026
Chris Coons; Phil Gunson; Nikole Hannah-Jones
Episode: S2026 E9001 | 55:57
Watch 55:52
Amanpour and Company
September 30, 2026
Eleni Giokos; Marc Short; Mariana Mazzucato; Joshua Cooper Ramo
Episode: S2026 E8261 | 55:52
Watch 55:22
Amanpour and Company
September 29, 2026
Aaron Reichlin-Melnick; Simon Sebag Montefiore; Malcolm Gladwell
Episode: S2026 E8260 | 55:22
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
September 28, 2026
David Gibson; Fr. Thomas Reese; Ben Macintyre; Tony Plohetski
Episode: S2026 E8259 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
September 25, 2026
Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani; Mark Rutte; Alon Shaya
Episode: S2026 E8258 | 55:47
Watch 55:31
Amanpour and Company
September 24, 2026
Ursula von der Leyen; Kevin Rudd; Tjada D'Oyen McKenna
Episode: S2026 E8257 | 55:31
Watch 55:29
Amanpour and Company
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Margus Tsahkna; Tom Fletcher; Ivan Krastev
Episode: S2026 E8256 | 55:29
Watch 55:55
Amanpour and Company
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Zohran Mamdani; Pedro Sanchez; Sara Bareilles; Josh Alexander
Episode: S2026 E8255 | 55:55
Watch 55:15
Amanpour and Company
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Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva; Brian Stelter; Alex Jung
Episode: S2026 E8254 | 55:15
Watch 55:35
Amanpour and Company
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Nazhat Khan; Lonnie G. Bunch III; Francis Fukuyama
Episode: S2026 E8253 | 55:35