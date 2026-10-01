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Amanpour and Company

Tech Journalist Kevin Roose Explains How the AI Race Started

Season 2026 Episode 9002 | 18m 29s

Artificial General Intelligence would be a system capable of rivaling or surpassing human intelligence, and developers believe they are close. Some hope AGI might advance science and reduce poverty. Others fear it could wipe out humanity, while others call this an overreaction. Tech columnist Kevin Roose tells Walter about the trillion-dollar race to reach superintelligence, and what comes next.

Extras
Watch 18:23
Amanpour and Company
Nikole Hannah-Jones: Why Backlash Over Daughter’s Schooling Misses the Point
Nikole Hannah-Jones discusses her decision to enroll her daughter in a segregated Brooklyn school.
Clip: S2026 E9001 | 18:23
Watch 55:57
Amanpour and Company
October 1, 2026
Chris Coons; Phil Gunson; Nikole Hannah-Jones
Episode: S2026 E9001 | 55:57
Watch 55:52
Amanpour and Company
September 30, 2026
Eleni Giokos; Marc Short; Mariana Mazzucato; Joshua Cooper Ramo
Episode: S2026 E8261 | 55:52
Watch 18:09
Amanpour and Company
Trump-Xi Summit: Co-Evolution or Co-Extinction for the U.S. and China?
Joshua Cooper Ramo discusses his book "Darwin's Lock."
Clip: S2026 E8261 | 18:09
Watch 18:30
Amanpour and Company
The American Way of Killing: Malcolm Gladwell Challenges the Gun Debate
Malcolm Gladwell discusses his new book, "The American Way of Killing."
Clip: S2026 E8260 | 18:30
Watch 55:22
Amanpour and Company
September 29, 2026
Aaron Reichlin-Melnick; Simon Sebag Montefiore; Malcolm Gladwell
Episode: S2026 E8260 | 55:22
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
September 28, 2026
David Gibson; Fr. Thomas Reese; Ben Macintyre; Tony Plohetski
Episode: S2026 E8259 | 55:47
Watch 18:09
Amanpour and Company
ICE Shooting of DoorDash Driver in Texas: What We Know
Investigative reporter Tony Plohetski discusses ICE shooting of DoorDash driver in Texas.
Clip: S2026 E8259 | 18:09
Watch 17:58
Amanpour and Company
Israeli-American Chef Shares New Book of Rescued Recipes from WWII
Chef and author Alon Shaya discusses his new book, "Memories of a Good Meal"
Clip: S2026 E8258 | 17:58
Watch 17:24
Amanpour and Company
Yemen to Syria to Gaza, These Are the Humanitarian Crises Facing the World
Tjada D'Oyen McKenna discusses the humanitarian crises facing the world.
Clip: S2026 E8257 | 17:24
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Amanpour and Company
October 2, 2026
Akbar Shahid Ahmed; Anand Giridharadas; Kevin Roose
Episode: S2026 E9002
Watch 55:57
Amanpour and Company
October 1, 2026
Chris Coons; Phil Gunson; Nikole Hannah-Jones
Episode: S2026 E9001 | 55:57
Watch 55:52
Amanpour and Company
September 30, 2026
Eleni Giokos; Marc Short; Mariana Mazzucato; Joshua Cooper Ramo
Episode: S2026 E8261 | 55:52
Watch 55:22
Amanpour and Company
September 29, 2026
Aaron Reichlin-Melnick; Simon Sebag Montefiore; Malcolm Gladwell
Episode: S2026 E8260 | 55:22
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
September 28, 2026
David Gibson; Fr. Thomas Reese; Ben Macintyre; Tony Plohetski
Episode: S2026 E8259 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
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September 25, 2026
Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani; Mark Rutte; Alon Shaya
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September 24, 2026
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Episode: S2026 E8257 | 55:31
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Episode: S2026 E8256 | 55:29
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Episode: S2026 E8255 | 55:55
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Episode: S2026 E8254 | 55:15