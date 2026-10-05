October 6, 2026

Extras
Ken Bensinger discusses social media creators being paid to make political content.
Brian Winter; Hanna Notte; Melissa Bell; Tamryn Spruill
Tamryn Spruill discusses the WNBA's rise in popularity and her book, "The W: A History of the WNBA"
Akbar Shahid Ahmed; Anand Giridharadas; Kevin Roose
Kevin Roose discusses his new book “The AGI Chronicles.”
Nikole Hannah-Jones discusses her decision to enroll her daughter in a segregated Brooklyn school.
Eleni Giokos; Marc Short; Mariana Mazzucato; Joshua Cooper Ramo
Joshua Cooper Ramo discusses his book "Darwin's Lock."
Malcolm Gladwell discusses his new book, "The American Way of Killing."
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