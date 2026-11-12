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Amanpour and Company

November 10, 2026

Season 2027 Episode 9029 | 55m 46s

Former U.N. climate chief Christiana Figueres and climate scientist Johan Rockström discuss the stakes at COP31. International Rescue Committee officials Faten Abu Mousa and Bob Kitchen discuss the dire conditions and worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza. “Chip War” author Chris Miller examines the Nvidia scandal and its implications for U.S. national security and the AI race with China.

Aired: 11/09/26
Extras
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
November 12, 2026
Connor Leahy; Nicholas Thompson; Jess Phillips; Mona Chalabi
Episode: S2027 E9031 | 55:50
Watch 17:35
Amanpour and Company
How Much Money Is Enough to Feel Secure in America?
Author, data journalist and illustrator Mona Chalabi discusses her new book, "Ten Lives."
Clip: S2027 E9031 | 17:35
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
November 11, 2026
Alexander Stubb; David Byrne; George Packer
Episode: S2027 E9030 | 55:47
Watch 17:32
Amanpour and Company
George Packer on the Rejection of AI Data Centers Across the Country
George Packer on Americans' rebellion against AI data centers.
Clip: S2027 E9030 | 17:32
Watch 17:46
Amanpour and Company
Nvidia CEO Faces Scrutiny Over Affair with Alleged Chinese Spy
Professor Chris Miller discusses Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's scandal, U.S. security and the AI boom.
Clip: S2027 E9029 | 17:46
Watch 17:44
Amanpour and Company
Why Are 6.7 Million Working-Age Men in America Not in the Labor Force?
Brent Orrell and Keith Humphreys discuss why many American men are not working.
Clip: S2027 E9028 | 17:44
Watch 55:32
Amanpour and Company
November 9, 2026
Paul Krugman; Keith Humphreys; Brent Orrell; Lina Attalah
Episode: S2027 E9028 | 55:32
Watch 55:49
Amanpour and Company
November 5, 2026
David Urban; Wolfgang Ischinger; Stephanie Flanders; Zarina Zabrisky; Rana Foroohar
Episode: S2027 E9026 | 55:49
Watch 18:03
Amanpour and Company
How Climate Change Is Turning the Arctic Into a Trade Pathway
Rana Foroohar discusses her book "Sea Change: America's New Great Game in the Arctic Circle."
Clip: S2027 E9026 | 18:03
Watch 18:25
Amanpour and Company
Jim Morrison on Becoming the First Person to Ski the North Face of Everest
Ski mountaineer Jim Morrison and director Jimmy Chin discuss their film, “Everest: The Other Side."
Clip: S2027 E9027 | 18:25
Latest Episodes
All
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
November 12, 2026
Connor Leahy; Nicholas Thompson; Jess Phillips; Mona Chalabi
Episode: S2027 E9031 | 55:50
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
November 11, 2026
Alexander Stubb; David Byrne; George Packer
Episode: S2027 E9030 | 55:47
Watch 55:32
Amanpour and Company
November 9, 2026
Paul Krugman; Keith Humphreys; Brent Orrell; Lina Attalah
Episode: S2027 E9028 | 55:32
Watch 55:49
Amanpour and Company
November 5, 2026
David Urban; Wolfgang Ischinger; Stephanie Flanders; Zarina Zabrisky; Rana Foroohar
Episode: S2027 E9026 | 55:49
Watch 55:20
Amanpour and Company
November 6, 2026
Jennifer Siebel Newsom; Barbara Kingsolver; Jim Morrison; Jimmy Chin
Episode: S2027 E9027 | 55:20
Watch 55:30
Amanpour and Company
November 4, 2026
Rahm Emanuel; Mia Mottley; Edward Luce; Ali Vaez
Episode: S2027 E9025 | 55:30
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November 3, 2026
Kai Bird; Tanaz Eshaghian; Wilbert Cooper
Episode: S2027 E9024 | 55:50
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David Sanger; Timothy Snyder; Yousef Jabareen; Anshel Pfeffer; Ken Griffin
Episode: S2027 E9023 | 55:50
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
October 29, 2026
Anne Applebaum; Dr. Jean Kaseya; Dr. Catherine Smallwood; Heidi Levine
Episode: S2027 E9021 | 55:46
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
October 30, 2026
John Kerry; Emily St. John Mandel; Benjamin Wallace-Wells
Episode: S2027 E9022 | 55:50