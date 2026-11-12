November 10, 2026

Extras
Connor Leahy; Nicholas Thompson; Jess Phillips; Mona Chalabi
Author, data journalist and illustrator Mona Chalabi discusses her new book, "Ten Lives."
George Packer on Americans' rebellion against AI data centers.
Professor Chris Miller discusses Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's scandal, U.S. security and the AI boom.
Brent Orrell and Keith Humphreys discuss why many American men are not working.
Paul Krugman; Keith Humphreys; Brent Orrell; Lina Attalah
David Urban; Wolfgang Ischinger; Stephanie Flanders; Zarina Zabrisky; Rana Foroohar
Rana Foroohar discusses her book "Sea Change: America's New Great Game in the Arctic Circle."
Ski mountaineer Jim Morrison and director Jimmy Chin discuss their film, “Everest: The Other Side."
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Connor Leahy; Nicholas Thompson; Jess Phillips; Mona Chalabi
Paul Krugman; Keith Humphreys; Brent Orrell; Lina Attalah
David Urban; Wolfgang Ischinger; Stephanie Flanders; Zarina Zabrisky; Rana Foroohar
Jennifer Siebel Newsom; Barbara Kingsolver; Jim Morrison; Jimmy Chin
Rahm Emanuel; Mia Mottley; Edward Luce; Ali Vaez
Kai Bird; Tanaz Eshaghian; Wilbert Cooper
David Sanger; Timothy Snyder; Yousef Jabareen; Anshel Pfeffer; Ken Griffin
Anne Applebaum; Dr. Jean Kaseya; Dr. Catherine Smallwood; Heidi Levine
John Kerry; Emily St. John Mandel; Benjamin Wallace-Wells