November 5, 2026

Extras
Rahm Emanuel; Mia Mottley; Edward Luce; Ali Vaez
Rahm Emanuel weighs in on Democrats’ midterm wins and what comes next for Pres. Trump.
David Sanger; Timothy Snyder; Yousef Jabareen; Anshel Pfeffer; Ken Griffin
Citadel CEO Ken Griffin discusses Trump, the economy, education and American politics.
John Kerry; Emily St. John Mandel; Benjamin Wallace-Wells
Benjamin Wallace-Wells discusses the state of the GOP in the leadup to the midterms.
Washington Post photojournalist Heidi Levine recounts being brutally beaten by West Bank settlers.
Anne Applebaum; Dr. Jean Kaseya; Dr. Catherine Smallwood; Heidi Levine
Nadav Eyal; Shira Efron; Ali Ansari; Chrystia Freeland
Latest Episodes
All
Rahm Emanuel; Mia Mottley; Edward Luce; Ali Vaez
David Sanger; Timothy Snyder; Yousef Jabareen; Anshel Pfeffer; Ken Griffin
Anne Applebaum; Dr. Jean Kaseya; Dr. Catherine Smallwood; Heidi Levine
John Kerry; Emily St. John Mandel; Benjamin Wallace-Wells
Nadav Eyal; Shira Efron; Ali Ansari; Chrystia Freeland
Susan Glasser; Lawrence Wright; Lisa Lerer
Felipe Krause; Bozidar Molivac; Maria Ressa; Sophie Hills; Aaron Glantz
Volodymyr Zelensky; Katrin Bennhold; Marjana Koçeku; Itab Azzam; Jack MacInnes
Pastor Bob Roberts Jr.; Min Jin Lee; Tamryn Spruill