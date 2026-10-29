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Amanpour and Company

October 30, 2026

Season 2027 Episode 9022 | 55m 50s

Fmr Secretary of State John Kerry discusses the potential for U.S.-Israeli attacks on Iran after the midterms and whether a diplomatic solution can be reached before they happen. Emily St. John Mandel shared her dystopian visions for the future of the United States in her new novel "Exit Party." New Yorker writer Benjamin Wallace-Wells breaks down the GOP's midterm strategy as elections approach.

Aired: 10/29/26
Extras
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
October 29, 2026
Anne Applebaum; Dr. Jean Kaseya; Dr. Catherine Smallwood; Heidi Levine
Episode: S2027 E9021 | 55:46
Watch 19:22
Amanpour and Company
WaPo’s Heidi Levine Speaks Out After Brutal Attack by Israeli Settlers
Washington Post photojournalist Heidi Levine recounts being brutally beaten by West Bank settlers.
Clip: S2027 E9021 | 19:22
Watch 17:39
Amanpour and Company
Trump Won These States. Now Republicans Face an Uncertain Midterm
Benjamin Wallace-Wells discusses the state of the GOP in the leadup to the midterms.
Clip: S2027 E9022 | 17:39
Watch 55:49
Amanpour and Company
October 28, 2026
Nadav Eyal; Shira Efron; Ali Ansari; Chrystia Freeland
Episode: S2027 E9020 | 55:49
Watch 17:53
Amanpour and Company
Chrystia Freeland: How the U.S. Became the World’s “Unreliable Boyfriend"
Chrystia Freeland discusses her new book “Unreliable Boyfriend."
Clip: S2027 E9020 | 17:53
Watch 55:16
Amanpour and Company
October 27, 2026
Susan Glasser; Lawrence Wright; Lisa Lerer
Episode: S2027 E9019 | 55:16
Watch 16:16
Amanpour and Company
Idaho’s Abortion Ban Changed Women’s Healthcare. Can a Vote Change It Back?
New York Times reporter Lisa Lerer discusses Idaho's abortion ban and the upcoming ballot measure.
Clip: S2027 E9019 | 16:16
Watch 17:45
Amanpour and Company
AI Companies Are Spending $100 Million to Influence the Midterms
Aaron Glantz and Sophie Hills discuss AI companies' efforts to influence the midterms.
Clip: S2027 E9018 | 17:45
Watch 55:49
Amanpour and Company
October 26, 2026
Felipe Krause; Bozidar Molivac; Maria Ressa; Sophie Hills; Aaron Glantz
Episode: S2027 E9018 | 55:49
Watch 55:42
Amanpour and Company
October 22, 2026
Volodymyr Zelensky; Katrin Bennhold; Marjana Koçeku; Itab Azzam; Jack MacInnes
Episode: S2027 E9016 | 55:42
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Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
October 29, 2026
Anne Applebaum; Dr. Jean Kaseya; Dr. Catherine Smallwood; Heidi Levine
Episode: S2027 E9021 | 55:46
Watch 55:49
Amanpour and Company
October 28, 2026
Nadav Eyal; Shira Efron; Ali Ansari; Chrystia Freeland
Episode: S2027 E9020 | 55:49
Watch 55:16
Amanpour and Company
October 27, 2026
Susan Glasser; Lawrence Wright; Lisa Lerer
Episode: S2027 E9019 | 55:16
Watch 55:49
Amanpour and Company
October 26, 2026
Felipe Krause; Bozidar Molivac; Maria Ressa; Sophie Hills; Aaron Glantz
Episode: S2027 E9018 | 55:49
Watch 55:42
Amanpour and Company
October 22, 2026
Volodymyr Zelensky; Katrin Bennhold; Marjana Koçeku; Itab Azzam; Jack MacInnes
Episode: S2027 E9016 | 55:42
Watch 55:37
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Episode: S2027 E9017 | 55:37
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Jeremy Diamond; Michael Douglas; John Urschel
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Catherine Porter; Carl Skau; Dahlia Scheindlin; Lisa Armstrong
Episode: S2027 E9013 | 55:52
Watch 55:52
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Kerry Kennedy; Liani Greaves; David Greaves
Episode: S2027 E9012 | 55:52