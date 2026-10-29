Trump Won These States. Now Republicans Face an Uncertain Midterm

Extras
Washington Post photojournalist Heidi Levine recounts being brutally beaten by West Bank settlers.
Anne Applebaum; Dr. Jean Kaseya; Dr. Catherine Smallwood; Heidi Levine
John Kerry; Emily St. John Mandel; Benjamin Wallace-Wells
Nadav Eyal; Shira Efron; Ali Ansari; Chrystia Freeland
Chrystia Freeland discusses her new book “Unreliable Boyfriend."
New York Times reporter Lisa Lerer discusses Idaho's abortion ban and the upcoming ballot measure.
Aaron Glantz and Sophie Hills discuss AI companies' efforts to influence the midterms.
Felipe Krause; Bozidar Molivac; Maria Ressa; Sophie Hills; Aaron Glantz
Volodymyr Zelensky; Katrin Bennhold; Marjana Koçeku; Itab Azzam; Jack MacInnes
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Anne Applebaum; Dr. Jean Kaseya; Dr. Catherine Smallwood; Heidi Levine
John Kerry; Emily St. John Mandel; Benjamin Wallace-Wells
Nadav Eyal; Shira Efron; Ali Ansari; Chrystia Freeland
Felipe Krause; Bozidar Molivac; Maria Ressa; Sophie Hills; Aaron Glantz
Volodymyr Zelensky; Katrin Bennhold; Marjana Koçeku; Itab Azzam; Jack MacInnes
Pastor Bob Roberts Jr.; Min Jin Lee; Tamryn Spruill
Jeremy Diamond; Michael Douglas; John Urschel
Kevin Liptak; Jared Bernstein; Kathi Zellweger; Mike Chinoy; Kai-Fu Lee
Catherine Porter; Carl Skau; Dahlia Scheindlin; Lisa Armstrong