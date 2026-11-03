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Amanpour and Company

November 4, 2026

Season 2027 Episode 9025 | 55m 30s

Rahm Emanuel, former White House Chief of Staff and U.S. Ambassador to Japan, discusses Democrats’ sweeping midterm victories and what they mean for Trump’s presidency. Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley addresses the climate crisis and reparations. Financial Times U.S. National Editor Edward Luce and International Crisis Group Deputy Director Ali Vaez examine the election’s global implications.

Aired: 11/03/26
Extras
Watch 5:47
Amanpour and Company
Rahm Emanuel Says Trump Faces a Choice After the Democrats Flip Congress
Rahm Emanuel weighs in on Democrats’ midterm wins and what comes next for Pres. Trump.
Clip: S2027 E9025 | 5:47
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
November 3, 2026
Kai Bird; Tanaz Eshaghian; Wilbert Cooper
Episode: S2027 E9024 | 55:50
Watch 16:30
Amanpour and Company
Citadel CEO Ken Griffin on Trump, the Economy and the Future of America
Citadel CEO Ken Griffin discusses Trump, the economy, education and American politics.
Clip: S2027 E9023 | 16:30
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
November 2, 2026
David Sanger; Timothy Snyder; Yousef Jabareen; Anshel Pfeffer; Ken Griffin
Episode: S2027 E9023 | 55:50
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
October 29, 2026
Anne Applebaum; Dr. Jean Kaseya; Dr. Catherine Smallwood; Heidi Levine
Episode: S2027 E9021 | 55:46
Watch 19:22
Amanpour and Company
WaPo’s Heidi Levine Speaks Out After Brutal Attack by Israeli Settlers
Washington Post photojournalist Heidi Levine recounts being brutally beaten by West Bank settlers.
Clip: S2027 E9021 | 19:22
Watch 17:39
Amanpour and Company
Trump Won These States. Now Republicans Face an Uncertain Midterm
Benjamin Wallace-Wells discusses the state of the GOP in the leadup to the midterms.
Clip: S2027 E9022 | 17:39
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
October 30, 2026
John Kerry; Emily St. John Mandel; Benjamin Wallace-Wells
Episode: S2027 E9022 | 55:50
Watch 55:49
Amanpour and Company
October 28, 2026
Nadav Eyal; Shira Efron; Ali Ansari; Chrystia Freeland
Episode: S2027 E9020 | 55:49
Watch 17:53
Amanpour and Company
Chrystia Freeland: How the U.S. Became the World’s “Unreliable Boyfriend"
Chrystia Freeland discusses her new book “Unreliable Boyfriend."
Clip: S2027 E9020 | 17:53
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Episode: S2027 E9024 | 55:50
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David Sanger; Timothy Snyder; Yousef Jabareen; Anshel Pfeffer; Ken Griffin
Episode: S2027 E9023 | 55:50
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Episode: S2027 E9022 | 55:50
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Episode: S2027 E9021 | 55:46
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