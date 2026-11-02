November 3, 2026

Extras
Citadel CEO Ken Griffin discusses Trump, the economy, education and American politics.
David Sanger; Timothy Snyder; Yousef Jabareen; Anshel Pfeffer; Ken Griffin
Anne Applebaum; Dr. Jean Kaseya; Dr. Catherine Smallwood; Heidi Levine
Washington Post photojournalist Heidi Levine recounts being brutally beaten by West Bank settlers.
Benjamin Wallace-Wells discusses the state of the GOP in the leadup to the midterms.
John Kerry; Emily St. John Mandel; Benjamin Wallace-Wells
Nadav Eyal; Shira Efron; Ali Ansari; Chrystia Freeland
Chrystia Freeland discusses her new book “Unreliable Boyfriend."
New York Times reporter Lisa Lerer discusses Idaho's abortion ban and the upcoming ballot measure.
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David Sanger; Timothy Snyder; Yousef Jabareen; Anshel Pfeffer; Ken Griffin
Anne Applebaum; Dr. Jean Kaseya; Dr. Catherine Smallwood; Heidi Levine
John Kerry; Emily St. John Mandel; Benjamin Wallace-Wells
Nadav Eyal; Shira Efron; Ali Ansari; Chrystia Freeland
Felipe Krause; Bozidar Molivac; Maria Ressa; Sophie Hills; Aaron Glantz
Pastor Bob Roberts Jr.; Min Jin Lee; Tamryn Spruill
Volodymyr Zelensky; Katrin Bennhold; Marjana Koçeku; Itab Azzam; Jack MacInnes
Jeremy Diamond; Michael Douglas; John Urschel
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