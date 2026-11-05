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Amanpour and Company

Jim Morrison on Becoming the First Person to Ski the North Face of Everest

Season 2027 Episode 9027 | 18m 25s

A new documentary captures a nearly impossible Himalayan trek never before accomplished. "Everest: The Other Side" follows ski mountaineer Jim Morrison and partner Hilaree Nelson as they climb and then ski down the north face of Everest — the mountain's most dangerous route. The expedition was captured by filmmaker Jimmy Chin. He and Morrison join Hari Sreenivasan to discuss the film.

Extras
Watch 55:49
Amanpour and Company
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David Urban; Wolfgang Ischinger; Stephanie Flanders; Zarina Zabrisky; Rana Foroohar
Episode: S2027 E9026 | 55:49
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Amanpour and Company
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Clip: S2027 E9026 | 18:03
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Amanpour and Company
November 6, 2026
Jennifer Siebel Newsom; Barbara Kingsolver; Jim Morrison; Jimmy Chin
Episode: S2027 E9027 | 55:20
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Amanpour and Company
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Rahm Emanuel; Mia Mottley; Edward Luce; Ali Vaez
Episode: S2027 E9025 | 55:30
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Amanpour and Company
Rahm Emanuel Says Trump Faces a Choice After the Democrats Flip Congress
Rahm Emanuel weighs in on Democrats’ midterm wins and what comes next for Pres. Trump.
Clip: S2027 E9025 | 5:47
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Amanpour and Company
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Kai Bird; Tanaz Eshaghian; Wilbert Cooper
Episode: S2027 E9024 | 55:50
Watch 16:30
Amanpour and Company
Citadel CEO Ken Griffin on Trump, the Economy and the Future of America
Citadel CEO Ken Griffin discusses Trump, the economy, education and American politics.
Clip: S2027 E9023 | 16:30
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
November 2, 2026
David Sanger; Timothy Snyder; Yousef Jabareen; Anshel Pfeffer; Ken Griffin
Episode: S2027 E9023 | 55:50
Watch 19:22
Amanpour and Company
WaPo’s Heidi Levine Speaks Out After Brutal Attack by Israeli Settlers
Washington Post photojournalist Heidi Levine recounts being brutally beaten by West Bank settlers.
Clip: S2027 E9021 | 19:22
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
October 29, 2026
Anne Applebaum; Dr. Jean Kaseya; Dr. Catherine Smallwood; Heidi Levine
Episode: S2027 E9021 | 55:46
Latest Episodes
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Watch 55:49
Amanpour and Company
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Episode: S2027 E9026 | 55:49
Watch 55:20
Amanpour and Company
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Episode: S2027 E9027 | 55:20
Watch 55:30
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Episode: S2027 E9025 | 55:30
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Episode: S2027 E9024 | 55:50
Watch 55:50
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Episode: S2027 E9023 | 55:50
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Episode: S2027 E9021 | 55:46
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