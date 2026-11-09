Why Are 6.7 Million Working-Age Men in America Not in the Labor Force?

Extras
Paul Krugman; Keith Humphreys; Brent Orrell; Lina Attalah
Jennifer Siebel Newsom; Barbara Kingsolver; Jim Morrison; Jimmy Chin
David Urban; Wolfgang Ischinger; Stephanie Flanders; Zarina Zabrisky; Rana Foroohar
Rana Foroohar discusses her book "Sea Change: America's New Great Game in the Arctic Circle."
Ski mountaineer Jim Morrison and director Jimmy Chin discuss their film, “Everest: The Other Side."
Rahm Emanuel; Mia Mottley; Edward Luce; Ali Vaez
Rahm Emanuel weighs in on Democrats’ midterm wins and what comes next for Pres. Trump.
Citadel CEO Ken Griffin discusses Trump, the economy, education and American politics.
David Sanger; Timothy Snyder; Yousef Jabareen; Anshel Pfeffer; Ken Griffin
Latest Episodes
All
Paul Krugman; Keith Humphreys; Brent Orrell; Lina Attalah
Jennifer Siebel Newsom; Barbara Kingsolver; Jim Morrison; Jimmy Chin
David Urban; Wolfgang Ischinger; Stephanie Flanders; Zarina Zabrisky; Rana Foroohar
Rahm Emanuel; Mia Mottley; Edward Luce; Ali Vaez
David Sanger; Timothy Snyder; Yousef Jabareen; Anshel Pfeffer; Ken Griffin
Anne Applebaum; Dr. Jean Kaseya; Dr. Catherine Smallwood; Heidi Levine
John Kerry; Emily St. John Mandel; Benjamin Wallace-Wells
Nadav Eyal; Shira Efron; Ali Ansari; Chrystia Freeland
Susan Glasser; Lawrence Wright; Lisa Lerer