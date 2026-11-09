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Amanpour and Company

Why Are 6.7 Million Working-Age Men in America Not in the Labor Force?

Season 2027 Episode 9028 | 17m 44s

In the United States, one in ten men of prime working age are unemployed. According to a new article in The Atlantic, the jobs exist… but the incentive to work does not. The phenomenon is most prevalent among white rural men. Brent Orrell and Keith Humphreys join Michel Martin to unpack what's really driving men's disconnect from the world of work.

Extras
Watch 55:32
Amanpour and Company
November 9, 2026
Paul Krugman; Keith Humphreys; Brent Orrell; Lina Attalah
Episode: S2027 E9028 | 55:32
Watch 55:20
Amanpour and Company
November 6, 2026
Jennifer Siebel Newsom; Barbara Kingsolver; Jim Morrison; Jimmy Chin
Episode: S2027 E9027 | 55:20
Watch 55:49
Amanpour and Company
November 5, 2026
David Urban; Wolfgang Ischinger; Stephanie Flanders; Zarina Zabrisky; Rana Foroohar
Episode: S2027 E9026 | 55:49
Watch 18:03
Amanpour and Company
How Climate Change Is Turning the Arctic Into a Trade Pathway
Rana Foroohar discusses her book "Sea Change: America's New Great Game in the Arctic Circle."
Clip: S2027 E9026 | 18:03
Watch 18:25
Amanpour and Company
Jim Morrison on Becoming the First Person to Ski the North Face of Everest
Ski mountaineer Jim Morrison and director Jimmy Chin discuss their film, “Everest: The Other Side."
Clip: S2027 E9027 | 18:25
Watch 55:30
Amanpour and Company
November 4, 2026
Rahm Emanuel; Mia Mottley; Edward Luce; Ali Vaez
Episode: S2027 E9025 | 55:30
Watch 5:47
Amanpour and Company
Rahm Emanuel Says Trump Faces a Choice After the Democrats Flip Congress
Rahm Emanuel weighs in on Democrats’ midterm wins and what comes next for Pres. Trump.
Clip: S2027 E9025 | 5:47
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
November 3, 2026
Kai Bird; Tanaz Eshaghian; Wilbert Cooper
Episode: S2027 E9024 | 55:50
Watch 16:30
Amanpour and Company
Citadel CEO Ken Griffin on Trump, the Economy and the Future of America
Citadel CEO Ken Griffin discusses Trump, the economy, education and American politics.
Clip: S2027 E9023 | 16:30
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
November 2, 2026
David Sanger; Timothy Snyder; Yousef Jabareen; Anshel Pfeffer; Ken Griffin
Episode: S2027 E9023 | 55:50
Latest Episodes
All
Watch 55:32
Amanpour and Company
November 9, 2026
Paul Krugman; Keith Humphreys; Brent Orrell; Lina Attalah
Episode: S2027 E9028 | 55:32
Watch 55:20
Amanpour and Company
November 6, 2026
Jennifer Siebel Newsom; Barbara Kingsolver; Jim Morrison; Jimmy Chin
Episode: S2027 E9027 | 55:20
Watch 55:49
Amanpour and Company
November 5, 2026
David Urban; Wolfgang Ischinger; Stephanie Flanders; Zarina Zabrisky; Rana Foroohar
Episode: S2027 E9026 | 55:49
Watch 55:30
Amanpour and Company
November 4, 2026
Rahm Emanuel; Mia Mottley; Edward Luce; Ali Vaez
Episode: S2027 E9025 | 55:30
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
November 3, 2026
Kai Bird; Tanaz Eshaghian; Wilbert Cooper
Episode: S2027 E9024 | 55:50
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
November 2, 2026
David Sanger; Timothy Snyder; Yousef Jabareen; Anshel Pfeffer; Ken Griffin
Episode: S2027 E9023 | 55:50
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
October 29, 2026
Anne Applebaum; Dr. Jean Kaseya; Dr. Catherine Smallwood; Heidi Levine
Episode: S2027 E9021 | 55:46
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
October 30, 2026
John Kerry; Emily St. John Mandel; Benjamin Wallace-Wells
Episode: S2027 E9022 | 55:50
Watch 55:49
Amanpour and Company
October 28, 2026
Nadav Eyal; Shira Efron; Ali Ansari; Chrystia Freeland
Episode: S2027 E9020 | 55:49
Watch 55:16
Amanpour and Company
October 27, 2026
Susan Glasser; Lawrence Wright; Lisa Lerer
Episode: S2027 E9019 | 55:16