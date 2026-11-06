November 9, 2026

Extras
Brent Orrell and Keith Humphreys discuss why many American men are not working.
Ski mountaineer Jim Morrison and director Jimmy Chin discuss their film, “Everest: The Other Side."
Jennifer Siebel Newsom; Barbara Kingsolver; Jim Morrison; Jimmy Chin
Rana Foroohar discusses her book "Sea Change: America's New Great Game in the Arctic Circle."
David Urban; Wolfgang Ischinger; Stephanie Flanders; Zarina Zabrisky; Rana Foroohar
Rahm Emanuel weighs in on Democrats’ midterm wins and what comes next for Pres. Trump.
Rahm Emanuel; Mia Mottley; Edward Luce; Ali Vaez
Citadel CEO Ken Griffin discusses Trump, the economy, education and American politics.
David Sanger; Timothy Snyder; Yousef Jabareen; Anshel Pfeffer; Ken Griffin
Latest Episodes
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Jennifer Siebel Newsom; Barbara Kingsolver; Jim Morrison; Jimmy Chin
David Urban; Wolfgang Ischinger; Stephanie Flanders; Zarina Zabrisky; Rana Foroohar
Rahm Emanuel; Mia Mottley; Edward Luce; Ali Vaez
David Sanger; Timothy Snyder; Yousef Jabareen; Anshel Pfeffer; Ken Griffin
Anne Applebaum; Dr. Jean Kaseya; Dr. Catherine Smallwood; Heidi Levine
John Kerry; Emily St. John Mandel; Benjamin Wallace-Wells
Nadav Eyal; Shira Efron; Ali Ansari; Chrystia Freeland
Susan Glasser; Lawrence Wright; Lisa Lerer
Felipe Krause; Bozidar Molivac; Maria Ressa; Sophie Hills; Aaron Glantz