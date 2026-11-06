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Amanpour and Company

November 9, 2026

Season 2027 Episode 9028 | 55m 32s

Paul Krugman offers some ideas on how Democrats might target affordability after the "blue wave." Stanford professor Keith Humphreys and former labor dept. official Brent Orrell dig into why able American men are not working. Lina Attalah, Editor-in-Chief of Egyptian outlet Mada Masr, discusses the crackdown on journalism in the country and the charges against her.

Aired: 11/08/26
Extras
Watch 17:44
Amanpour and Company
Why Are 6.7 Million Working-Age Men in America Not in the Labor Force?
Brent Orrell and Keith Humphreys discuss why many American men are not working.
Clip: S2027 E9028 | 17:44
Watch 18:25
Amanpour and Company
Jim Morrison on Becoming the First Person to Ski the North Face of Everest
Ski mountaineer Jim Morrison and director Jimmy Chin discuss their film, “Everest: The Other Side."
Clip: S2027 E9027 | 18:25
Watch 55:20
Amanpour and Company
November 6, 2026
Jennifer Siebel Newsom; Barbara Kingsolver; Jim Morrison; Jimmy Chin
Episode: S2027 E9027 | 55:20
Watch 18:03
Amanpour and Company
How Climate Change Is Turning the Arctic Into a Trade Pathway
Rana Foroohar discusses her book "Sea Change: America's New Great Game in the Arctic Circle."
Clip: S2027 E9026 | 18:03
Watch 55:49
Amanpour and Company
November 5, 2026
David Urban; Wolfgang Ischinger; Stephanie Flanders; Zarina Zabrisky; Rana Foroohar
Episode: S2027 E9026 | 55:49
Watch 5:47
Amanpour and Company
Rahm Emanuel Says Trump Faces a Choice After the Democrats Flip Congress
Rahm Emanuel weighs in on Democrats’ midterm wins and what comes next for Pres. Trump.
Clip: S2027 E9025 | 5:47
Watch 55:30
Amanpour and Company
November 4, 2026
Rahm Emanuel; Mia Mottley; Edward Luce; Ali Vaez
Episode: S2027 E9025 | 55:30
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
November 3, 2026
Kai Bird; Tanaz Eshaghian; Wilbert Cooper
Episode: S2027 E9024 | 55:50
Watch 16:30
Amanpour and Company
Citadel CEO Ken Griffin on Trump, the Economy and the Future of America
Citadel CEO Ken Griffin discusses Trump, the economy, education and American politics.
Clip: S2027 E9023 | 16:30
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
November 2, 2026
David Sanger; Timothy Snyder; Yousef Jabareen; Anshel Pfeffer; Ken Griffin
Episode: S2027 E9023 | 55:50
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Episode: S2027 E9027 | 55:20
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