George Packer on the Rejection of AI Data Centers Across the Country

Extras
Brent Orrell and Keith Humphreys discuss why many American men are not working.
Paul Krugman; Keith Humphreys; Brent Orrell; Lina Attalah
Ski mountaineer Jim Morrison and director Jimmy Chin discuss their film, “Everest: The Other Side."
Jennifer Siebel Newsom; Barbara Kingsolver; Jim Morrison; Jimmy Chin
David Urban; Wolfgang Ischinger; Stephanie Flanders; Zarina Zabrisky; Rana Foroohar
Rana Foroohar discusses her book "Sea Change: America's New Great Game in the Arctic Circle."
Rahm Emanuel; Mia Mottley; Edward Luce; Ali Vaez
Rahm Emanuel weighs in on Democrats’ midterm wins and what comes next for Pres. Trump.
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Paul Krugman; Keith Humphreys; Brent Orrell; Lina Attalah
David Urban; Wolfgang Ischinger; Stephanie Flanders; Zarina Zabrisky; Rana Foroohar
Jennifer Siebel Newsom; Barbara Kingsolver; Jim Morrison; Jimmy Chin
Rahm Emanuel; Mia Mottley; Edward Luce; Ali Vaez
David Sanger; Timothy Snyder; Yousef Jabareen; Anshel Pfeffer; Ken Griffin
John Kerry; Emily St. John Mandel; Benjamin Wallace-Wells
Anne Applebaum; Dr. Jean Kaseya; Dr. Catherine Smallwood; Heidi Levine
Nadav Eyal; Shira Efron; Ali Ansari; Chrystia Freeland