Extras
Rev. John J. Lydon, OSA; Christopher Hale; Robert Kolker; Habiba Nosheen
Filmmaker Habiba Nosheen discusses how gymnastics offers hope to teenage girls in Pakistan.
Connor Leahy; Nicholas Thompson; Jess Phillips; Mona Chalabi
Author, data journalist and illustrator Mona Chalabi discusses her new book, "Ten Lives."
Jon Batiste discusses his new nature documentary, "American Amazon"
George Packer on Americans' rebellion against AI data centers.
Christiana Figueres; Johan Rockström; Faten Abu Mousa; Bob Kitchen; Chris Miller
Professor Chris Miller discusses Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's scandal, U.S. security and the AI boom.
Brent Orrell and Keith Humphreys discuss why many American men are not working.
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Rev. John J. Lydon, OSA; Christopher Hale; Robert Kolker; Habiba Nosheen
Connor Leahy; Nicholas Thompson; Jess Phillips; Mona Chalabi
Christiana Figueres; Johan Rockström; Faten Abu Mousa; Bob Kitchen; Chris Miller
Paul Krugman; Keith Humphreys; Brent Orrell; Lina Attalah
David Urban; Wolfgang Ischinger; Stephanie Flanders; Zarina Zabrisky; Rana Foroohar
Jennifer Siebel Newsom; Barbara Kingsolver; Jim Morrison; Jimmy Chin
Rahm Emanuel; Mia Mottley; Edward Luce; Ali Vaez
Kai Bird; Tanaz Eshaghian; Wilbert Cooper
David Sanger; Timothy Snyder; Yousef Jabareen; Anshel Pfeffer; Ken Griffin