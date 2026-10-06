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Amanpour and Company

October 7, 2026

Season 2027 Episode 9005 | 55m 44s

Spokesperson for Parents Circle Families Forum Robi Damelin and Co-founder of Combatants for Peace Bassam Aramin, who both lost children to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, discuss their continued work for peace. Fmr. U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman discusses the wars in Iran and Ukraine. Washington Post journalist Jason Rezaian discusses growing threats to press freedom worldwide.

Aired: 10/06/26
Extras
Watch 18:28
Amanpour and Company
Jason Rezaian Spent 544 Days in Prison. Now He Fights for Press Freedom
Jason Rezaian discusses threats to a free press around the world.
Clip: S2027 E9005 | 18:28
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
October 6, 2026
Annie E. Clark; Jackson Katz; Ashish Jha; Ken Bensinger
Episode: S2027 E9004 | 55:46
Watch 18:26
Amanpour and Company
Paid to Influence You? The Hidden World of Political Social Media Creators
Ken Bensinger discusses social media creators being paid to make political content.
Clip: S2027 E9004 | 18:26
Watch 17:54
Amanpour and Company
Inside the WNBA’s Rise to the Mainstream
Tamryn Spruill discusses the WNBA's rise in popularity and her book, "The W: A History of the WNBA"
Clip: S2027 E9003 | 17:54
Watch 55:42
Amanpour and Company
October 5, 2026
Brian Winter; Hanna Notte; Melissa Bell; Tamryn Spruill
Episode: S2027 E9003 | 55:42
Watch 18:29
Amanpour and Company
Tech Journalist Kevin Roose Explains How the AI Race Started
Kevin Roose discusses his new book “The AGI Chronicles.”
Clip: S2027 E9002 | 18:29
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
October 2, 2026
Akbar Shahid Ahmed; Anand Giridharadas; Kevin Roose
Episode: S2027 E9002 | 55:50
Watch 55:57
Amanpour and Company
October 1, 2026
Chris Coons; Phil Gunson; Nikole Hannah-Jones
Episode: S2027 E9001 | 55:57
Watch 18:23
Amanpour and Company
Nikole Hannah-Jones: Why Backlash Over Daughter’s Schooling Misses the Point
Nikole Hannah-Jones discusses her decision to enroll her daughter in a segregated Brooklyn school.
Clip: S2027 E9001 | 18:23
Watch 55:52
Amanpour and Company
September 30, 2026
Eleni Giokos; Marc Short; Mariana Mazzucato; Joshua Cooper Ramo
Episode: S2026 E8261 | 55:52
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Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
October 6, 2026
Annie E. Clark; Jackson Katz; Ashish Jha; Ken Bensinger
Episode: S2027 E9004 | 55:46
Watch 55:42
Amanpour and Company
October 5, 2026
Brian Winter; Hanna Notte; Melissa Bell; Tamryn Spruill
Episode: S2027 E9003 | 55:42
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
October 2, 2026
Akbar Shahid Ahmed; Anand Giridharadas; Kevin Roose
Episode: S2027 E9002 | 55:50
Watch 55:57
Amanpour and Company
October 1, 2026
Chris Coons; Phil Gunson; Nikole Hannah-Jones
Episode: S2027 E9001 | 55:57
Watch 55:52
Amanpour and Company
September 30, 2026
Eleni Giokos; Marc Short; Mariana Mazzucato; Joshua Cooper Ramo
Episode: S2026 E8261 | 55:52
Watch 55:22
Amanpour and Company
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Episode: S2026 E8260 | 55:22
Watch 55:47
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Watch 55:31
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Episode: S2026 E8257 | 55:31
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
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Episode: S2026 E8258 | 55:47
Watch 55:29
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Episode: S2026 E8256 | 55:29