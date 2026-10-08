October 9, 2026

Extras
Emma Green discusses the future of the Republican Party.
Jason Rezaian discusses threats to a free press around the world.
Robi Damelin; Bassam Aramin; Wendy Sherman; Jason Rezaian
Annie E. Clark; Jackson Katz; Ashish Jha; Ken Bensinger
Ken Bensinger discusses social media creators being paid to make political content.
Brian Winter; Hanna Notte; Melissa Bell; Tamryn Spruill
Tamryn Spruill discusses the WNBA's rise in popularity and her book, "The W: A History of the WNBA"
Akbar Shahid Ahmed; Anand Giridharadas; Kevin Roose
Kevin Roose discusses his new book “The AGI Chronicles.”
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Robi Damelin; Bassam Aramin; Wendy Sherman; Jason Rezaian
Annie E. Clark; Jackson Katz; Ashish Jha; Ken Bensinger
Brian Winter; Hanna Notte; Melissa Bell; Tamryn Spruill
Akbar Shahid Ahmed; Anand Giridharadas; Kevin Roose
Chris Coons; Phil Gunson; Nikole Hannah-Jones
Eleni Giokos; Marc Short; Mariana Mazzucato; Joshua Cooper Ramo
Aaron Reichlin-Melnick; Simon Sebag Montefiore; Malcolm Gladwell
David Gibson; Fr. Thomas Reese; Ben Macintyre; Tony Plohetski
Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani; Mark Rutte; Alon Shaya